HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Premium

Every limit is a beginning as well as an ending: George Eliot

June 30, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Craters on both Mars and the Moon are named in French astronomer Pierre Janssen’s honour.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On July 2, 2005, a series of benefit concerts were held across the world in a global call to action against poverty. More than 1000 artists added their voice to the campaign, and it led to G8 pledging $US 50 Billion. A band whose 4 four members had never been onstage together in 24 hours, put aside their differences and played what will become their final concert. Which band was this that fittingly played the songs ‘Money’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’?
Answer : Pink Floyd
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / The Hindu Quizzes / people / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.