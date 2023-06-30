A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1 / 10 | On July 2, 2005, a series of benefit concerts were held across the world in a global call to action against poverty. More than 1000 artists added their voice to the campaign, and it led to G8 pledging $US 50 Billion. A band whose 4 four members had never been onstage together in 24 hours, put aside their differences and played what will become their final concert. Which band was this that fittingly played the songs 'Money' and 'Comfortably Numb'?

Answer : Pink Floyd

2 / 10 | The band from the previous question released an epic album in 1973 that stayed on the charts for decades. The instantly recognisable cover featured a famous scientific experiment, which proved that white light was a composite of different colours. The cover shows only six colours, but which scientist originally added one extra to make it seven?

Answer : Isaac Newton

3 / 10 | The scientist from the previous question was responsible for multiple revolutionary scientific ideas. One of the most influential ones was the mathematical study of continuous change. The name comes from the Latin word for 'pebble', as they were initially used to measure such parameters. What study is this which he invented as fast as a college freshman class learns it?

Answer : Calculus

4 / 10 | The study from the previous question is also the inspiration for the name of one of the most lovable fictional scientists. In his universe, he invented the colour TV, cured alcoholism and put man on the moon. In one story he is captured by the Incas and sentenced to death. His friend, a Belgian reporter, though saves them by using his knowledge of a rare natural phenomenon which frightens the captors. The sudden appearance of what saves them?

Answer : A full Solar Eclipse

5 / 10 | On August 18, 1868, French astronomer Pierre Jansen Janssen came to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, to witness the phenomenon from the previous question. Using a spectroscope he discovered a new element, one that was the second most abundant in the universe. What element was this which you would have last encountered at a kids children's birthday party?

Answer : Helium

6 / 10 | The element in the previous question is the first of what are known as 'Noble Gases' noble gases. Named so because they very rarely interact with any other element. One is more famous in popular culture as the name of the planet, and an element from it, which has negative effects on a certain superhero. Due to this, which detective always carries this element in his belt?

Answer : Batman

7 / 10 | The character from the previous question gets his identity from a creature of the night that has fascinated humans for thousands of years. The only mammal capable of flight, it is also found in multiple horror stories. The most famous of them revolves around a Count from Transylvania, and one legendary actor became entwined to the role. Who was this iconic actor, who also played Jinnah and a James Bond villain?

Answer : Christopher Lee

8 / 10 | The actor from the previous question had an astonishing life, having hunted Nazis, escaped from a volcano, released a heavy metal album, witnessed the last guillotine execution and met Rasputin's assassins. One of his final roles on screen was as a wizard who turns evil in an award-winning trilogy. Fittingly, he was also the only person to have actually met the author of the series the movies are based on. What movie series is this?

Answer : The Lord of the Rings

9 / 10 | The author from the previous question loved languages, and when not making up new ones worked at the Oxford English Dictionary. He worked on words under 'W', with 'Walnut' and 'Walrus' being his contribution. The longest entry in the OED is for a simple three-letter word, which has more than 400 meanings and 60,000-word definition. What word is this, the first description of which is "to prepare or arrange something so that it is ready for use or in position"?

Answer : Set