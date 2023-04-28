Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has April 30 ever given us?

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | On this day in 1789, the commander of the Continental Army was inaugurated as the first President of the newly formed United States of America. He had been educated only till the age of 11, and at the age of 22 led a disastrous military skirmish that sparked The Seven Years' War. Who was this person found on the 1$ note?

Answer : George Washington

2 / 10 | On this day in 1808, the very first practical working prototype of a machine was finished by Italian Pellegrini Turri. He had built it for his blind lover to write legible letters. Although versions of the machine existed before, Turri invented the carbon paper to provide ink. What had he invented that is also the longest word one can type out on one row on a keyboard?

Answer : Typewriter

3 / 10 | On this day in 1859, this author first published his novel in 31 weekly installments in his literary periodical. It eventually became one of the best selling novels of all time. Set in London and Paris, revolving around the French Revolution, it starts with "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times". Who was the author of these historic lines?

Answer : Charles Dickens

4 / 10 | Born this day in 1870, Dhundiraj Govind joined an art school in Mumbai at the age of 15 to learn sculpting, painting and photography. He ran a press in Lonavala making products for Raja Ravi Verma. In Bombay he saw a 1906 movie about the life of Christ which inspired him to make moving pictures. In a few years, he released India's first full-length feature film. Who was this person who is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'?

Answer : Dadasaheb Phalke

5 / 10 | On this day in 1897, J. J. Thomson announced his discovery of a subatomic particle at a lecture at the Royal Institution in London. It was over 1,800 times smaller than a proton and in Thomson's plum pudding model of the atom he placed the negatively-charged particles embedded within a positively-charged soup. What particles are these?

Answer : Electron

6 / 10 | On this day in 1904, Ernest Hamwi who ran a concession stand at the St. Louis World's Fair in Missouri helped an ice cream vendor who had run out of paper cups. Hamwi offered a solution by curling a waffle cookie to put the ice cream in. He eventually started a company making what item we all enjoy now?

Answer : Ice cream cone

7 / 10 | On this day in 1940, Air New Zealand then known as TEAL made its inaugural flight from Auckland to Sydney. They also became the first airline in the world to boil hot water in-flight. This was done in order to offer customers what item we now take during flights?

Answer : Hot tea or coffee

8 / 10 | On this day in 1955, Element atomic number 101 was announced by the University of California. It is the first element by atomic number that cannot be produced in macroscopic quantities by neutron bombardment of lighter elements. Named to honour the father of the Periodic Table, what is its common name?

Answer : Mendelevium (Dmitri Mendeleev)

9 / 10 | On this day in 1989, something we all take for granted was first launched in the public domain by CERN scientist Tim Berners-Lee. He conceived it as an information management system using several concepts and technologies, the most fundamental of which was the connections that existed between information. What is the name of this globe spanning network?

Answer : World Wide Web