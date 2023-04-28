HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has April 30 ever given us?
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

April 28, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Berty Ashley
Physicist and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee was named in Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century.
1 / 10 | On this day in 1789, the commander of the Continental Army was inaugurated as the first President of the newly formed United States of America. He had been educated only till the age of 11, and at the age of 22 led a disastrous military skirmish that sparked The Seven Years’ War. Who was this person found on the 1$ note?
Answer : George Washington
