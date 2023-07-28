HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 30 ever given us?

July 28, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 30 ever given us?
American actor Lisa Kudrow is of German, Hungarian, Belarusian and Polish descent. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On this day in 1792, 500 volunteers from Marseille marching marched to the capital in Paris while singing a song written by Claude Joseph. Titled ‘War Song for the Army of the Rhine’, it is the first example of the style known as European march. This led to it being called La Marseillaise and was used widely as a song of revolution. How better do we know this song?
Answer : French national anthem
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / people / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.