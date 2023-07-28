A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 30 ever given us?

1 / 10 | On this day in 1792, 500 volunteers from Marseille marching marched to the capital in Paris while singing a song written by Claude Joseph. Titled ‘War Song for the Army of the Rhine’, it is the first example of the style known as European march. This led to it being called La Marseillaise and was used widely as a song of revolution. How better do we know this song? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : French national anthem SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | On this day in 1869, the biggest ship of that that time, ‘The Charles’ departed from the United States to Europe. It was carrying a record 7,000 barrels onboard. This was the very first of a certain type of ship which though being huge has very few a small crew. onboard. What type of ship was The Charles the first of? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Oil tanker SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | On this day in 1909, French chemist Eugène Schueller founded a company with his new range of hair dyes. It eventually grew to become the world’s largest cosmetic company with over 85,000 researchers employed to work on hair and skin products. The name, which could mean ‘halo’, actually comes from the name of the first hair dye Schueller produced. Which global company is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : L’Oréal SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On this day in 1928, George ______ showed off his amateur colour motion pictures to guests at his New York house for the first time. The audience included Thomas Edison with whom he had been working closely to advance technology in the film industry. He showed his new creation, a two-colour process call kodakchrome, which soon revolutionised the industry under another name. What was it called, which is a reference to his full name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eastman Colour SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | On this day in 1930, in front of almost 70,000 people at Estadio Centenario, Uruguay, the Uruguayan national team beat Argentina with a score of 4-2. With this, Uruguay defended its Olympic gold medal from 1928. The president of the association, Jules Rimet, presented the trophy (which will eventually be named after him). This was the first of what global sporting event? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Football World Cup SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | On this day in 1935, British publisher Allen Lane published a series of books that cost sixpence and were colour-coded: orange for fiction, blue for biography and green for crime. This effectively started the paperback revolution. What company is this that is easily identifiable from its cute logo of a cute ‘dignified but flippant’ bird? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Penguin Books SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | Born this day in 1947 in Austria, this gentleman is widely regarded as the most influential body builder of all time. He shot to fame for winning the Mr. Olympia title seven times, but eventually found global stardom in Hollywood where he became the star of many action series. He is currently a highly influential climate change activist after retiring from being Governor of California. Who is this gentleman? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Arnold Schwarzenegger SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Born this day in 1963, Lisa Kudrow is an American actress who started off as a biologist who wanted to become an expert on headaches like her father. She discovered a penchant for comedy and joined an improv group which that led to her being spotted for a NBC TV show. She eventually became one of the highest paid TV actors. What character did she portray, a name of a Greek titan which she made popular in the 2000s? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Phoebe SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | Born this day in 1970, this English-American director is considered one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century. His films are characterised for playing with audience’s perception, especially the experience of time and memory. His large-format film photography has also led to the rise of more mainstream IMAX films. Who is this director? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Christopher Nolan SHOW ANSWER