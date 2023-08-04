Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

August 04, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

1. On this day in 1856, in John Warner’s Foundry in Norton a great bell was cast. The huge mould took six weeks to prepare and 18 tonnes of molten metal were required. Weighing 16 tonnes, it was made for the Great Clock of Westminster, London. It was named after the president of the board of works and mounted. By what name do we know this iconic bell?

2. Born this day in 1881, this Scottish biologist was a medical officer during World War I. While treating injured soldiers, he discovered that antiseptics worked only for shallow wounds. Later in life he left a petri dish of Staphylococcus by the window and came back to discover a mould. This accidental discovery led to a Nobel Prize and a drug which is used till today. Who was this intrepid researcher?

3. On this day in 1926, 20-year-old Gertrude Ederle covered herself in grease, wore a controversial two-piece bathing suit and became the first woman to perform a feat. Only five men had succeeded earlier and it took her 14 hours to complete it. She started in Cape Gris-Nez, France and came ashore at Dover where reporters were waiting. What had she crossed?

4. Born this day in 1928, American painter and photographer Andy Warhol was emblematic of the rich artistic culture in New York. Known as the king of the pop art movement, his most famous works of art are 30 representations of different varieties of food items made by Campbell. What item you would take as an appetizer did he turn to art?

5. On this day in 1948, Dutch super athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen became the first woman to claim three individual track and field gold medals at an Olympic Games. She was 30 years old at that time and had two children, earning the moniker ‘flying housewife’. When she was felicitated by the city of Amsterdam, what did they gift her “to go through life at a slower pace”?

6. On this day in 1963, the Philadelphia NBA franchise, known as the Syracuse Nationals, changed their name. One of the oldest franchises, they have a prominent history in the sport, so it was fitting that they looked to American history for the new name. They became the ‘Philadelphia 76ers’, a reference to a document that was signed in 1776. Which document?

7. Born this day in 1970, this American director known for his films that have supernatural themes and surprise endings was born in Pondicherry. His middle name is Nelliyattu, but in college he took on the fitting name ‘Night’. Who is this author whose movies always deserve more than one viewing?

8. Born this day in 1972, Geri Halliwell is an English singer who was part of the best-selling female group of all time. Her slogan of ‘Girl Power’ and her Union Jack outfits became globally famous in the 90s. Taking on the nickname ‘Ginger’ because of the colour of her hair, she and four others released their debut album in 1996. She is now married to Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing F1 team. Which band was she part of?

9. On this day in 1991, Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist at CERN, released some files which described his project for an entity that would meet the demand for automated information-sharing between scientists in universities and institutes around the world. In less than a year it became global, which fit the name he had chosen for his project. What was the name of his project?

10. On this day in 2012, NASA landed its fourth rover on the surface of Mars. This one was sent to study Martian climate and geology, and was also the first to take a ‘selfie’ on the red planet. Although planned as a two-year mission, it is still functional and transmitting data. Considering its insatiable nature, what is the name of this rover?

Answers

1. Big Ben

2. Alexander Fleming

3. The English Channel

4. Soup cans

5. A bicycle

6. The United States Declaration of Independence

7. Manoj Night Shyamalan

8. The Spice Girls

9. WWW, World Wide Web

10. Curiosity

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley