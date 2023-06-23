A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has June 25 ever given us?

1 / 10 | On this day in 1678, Venetian lady Elena Cornaro Piscopia was awarded a degree of the highest academic level from the University of Padua, making her the first woman to receive this honour. She was a prodigy, who was proficient in seven languages including Latin, Hebrew and Arabic and an expert musician, physicist and astronomer. What degree did she obtain? Answer : Doctorate of Philosophy, PhD

2 / 10 | On this day in 1835, first mate William Richardson, after a night of partying was dismissed from his ship by the captain for not reporting at night. He erected a tent in a place he called 'Yerba Buena', where he to stay and later built a wooden building. Eventually people joined him and it grew. Today it has a Gross Domestic Product of $250 billion. Which place is this that was later named after Francis of Assisi? Answer : San Francisco

3 / 10 | Born this day in 1903 in the town of Motihari in Bihar, this novelist is best known for his allegorical and dystopian novels, and his opposition to totalitarianism. After serving in the Spanish Civil War he worked as a bookseller when he started writing. Who is this author whose classics Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four are still bestsellers? Answer : George Orwell

4 / 10 | On this day in 1947, a book titled Het Achterhuis: Dagboekbrieven was published. Translated from the original Dutch, it means The Annex: Diary Notes. This was a collection of entries made by a 13-year-old girl in her red, checkered autograph book. How better do we know this iconic book? Answer : The Diary of Anne Frank

5 / 10 | Born this day in 1954, David Paich is an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist who founded one of the greatest bands in musical history. The son of a popular sessions musician, he invited the sons of another friend, Joe Porcaro, and their school friends to form the brilliant band, Toto. A song of theirs became a global hit 30 years after release and thanks to a fan will play continuously on loop forever, fittingly in the Namibian desert. What song is this? Answer : 'Africa'

6 / 10 | Born this day in 1956, Anthony Bourdain was an American chef and author known for his international travels and videos about global cuisine. He was renowned for his food stories, a very famous one involves him sitting in a tiny street-side noodle shop in Vietnam, where he shared a cheap beer and noodle soup with a guest in 2016. Who was this person, who at that time was one of the most powerful leaders ever? Answer : Then U.S. President Barack Obama

7 / 10 | On this day in 1960, this country gained independence from France. It is known for its unique flora and fauna because of it having been a separate land mass from the ancient supercontinent of Pangaea for millions of years. Which country is this, which has become part of pop culture thanks to a lion, a zebra, a giraffe, a hippopotamus and four clever penguins? Answer : Madagascar

8 / 10 | On this day in 1975 this country achieved independence from Portugal after ten 10 years of war. To celebrate this historic event, when the country adopted its national flag, they incorporated a modern weapon, as it had played a vital role in winning the war. Which country is this and what do they have on their flag which makes it unique? Answer : Mozambique, an AK-47 rifle

9 / 10 | On this day in 1978, a certain flag was flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. Designed by Gilbert Baker, he dyed the fabrics himself and, with the help of volunteers, stitched together eight strips of brilliant colour into a huge banner. The colours stood for life, healing, nature, art and harmony. What iconic flag did he create? Answer : The rainbow flag