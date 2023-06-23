HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has June 25 ever given us?

June 23, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has June 25 ever given us?
David Paich performing at Mediolanum Forum of Assago, in Milan, Italy. Last year, he released the first single titled ‘Spirit of the Moonrise’.
1 / 10 | On this day in 1678, Venetian lady Elena Cornaro Piscopia was awarded a degree of the highest academic level from the University of Padua, making her the first woman to receive this honour. She was a prodigy, who was proficient in seven languages including Latin, Hebrew and Arabic and an expert musician, physicist and astronomer. What degree did she obtain?
Answer : Doctorate of Philosophy, PhD
