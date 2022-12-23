Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

December 23, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated December 21, 2022 01:13 pm IST

1. On this day in 1066, in the then newly-built Westminster Abbey, this person was crowned king. Although he spoke French, he was a descendent of Vikings who had pillaged France in the 10th century. His descendents continued to speak French for centuries, the reason why almost 40% of English words are rooted in French. Who was this king?

2. Born today in 1642, this Englishman is inarguably one of the most famous scientists in history. Other than revolutionising science, he unnecessarily added the colour ‘indigo’ into the spectrum, was responsible for coins having ridged edges, also tried creating the philosopher’s stone and invented the cat flap on doors. Who was this iconic physicist?

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Born today in 1876, this barrister was the first governor-general of Pakistan. As a skillful lawyer he was hired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in his sedition case. His trademark look was the Karakul hat, which later became popular in his name. Who was this gentleman whose birthday is a national holiday in Pakistan?

4. Born on this day Louis _____ was a Swiss-American race car driver and businessman who founded an automobile company in his family name in 1911. He invented the roll-bar, now a mandatory safety measure in racing cars and the system in which multiple marques are unified under one company. Which company is this, recognisable by its Golden Plus sign logo?

5. Born today in 1889, Lila Bell Wallace was an American teacher who with her husband DeWitt Wallace co-founded a magazine in 1922. This became the largest paid-circulation magazine in the world and the Indian edition was started in 1954. What magazine is this, known for its sections such as ‘Drama in real life’ and ‘Laughter is the best medicine’?

6. Born today in 1899, this American actor was ranked by the American Film Institute as the greatest male movie star of all time. His roles as private detectives such as Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe set the tone for all noir films. Although he died early at 57, who was this iconic actor whose leading role in Casablanca gave him global fame?

7. Born this day in 1919, this music composer is known for popularising the use of classical Hindustani music in films. He had to hide his career from his family who were against music, but at his wedding the band played music from his super-hit film Rattan. Who was this composer who was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 1992?

8. Born this day in 1924, this politician is known for his record of winning six Lok Sabha constituencies from four states — UP, MP, New Delhi and Gujarat. Who was this person who was the first prime minister not of the Indian National Congress to serve a full term in office?

9. Born on this day in 1927, Pandit Ram Narayan was responsible for popularising a particular string instrument globally. This instrument is said to most resemble the sound of the human voice through its ability to imitate vocal ornaments such as gamaks (shakes) and meends (sliding movements). What instrument is this which has three or four main strings and up to 35 sympathetic strings?

10. When this person was born on this day in 1971 his father was the Prime Minister of the country. He worked as snowboarding instructor, nightclub bouncer, camp counselor and even acted in a TV series before following in his father’s footsteps and becoming his country’s second youngest Prime Minister. Who is the instantly recognisable politician who always tweets in both English and French?

Answers

1. William The Conqueror

2. Isaac Newton

3. Mohammed Ali Jinnah

4. Chevrolet

5. Reader’s Digest

6. Humphrey Bogart

7. Naushad Ali

8. A.B. Vajpayee

9. Sarangi

10. Justin Trudeau

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley