Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has April 23 ever given us?
April 21, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Queen Victoria wanted this constructed to avoid getting seasick. The only fixed link between the island of Great Britain and the European mainland, what’s this called? 
1 / 10 | On this day in 1516, Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria endorsed the ‘Reinheitsgebot’ in Munich. It was a regulation that set the standards for the sale of a certain beverage. This was done to ensure that it was brewed only from three ingredients — water, malt and hops. This law shows us how popular this drink has been since then and why every year in October in just two weeks, eight million litres of it are drunk there. What drink is this?
Answer : Beer
