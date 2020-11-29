Sunday Quiz: About November 29
This week’s quiz is about November 29.
1. On November 29, 1775, Sir James Jay, a physician and amateur chemist, created what he called a ‘sympathetic stain’ using two special liquids. He provided this to George Washington, who immediately realised its potential and gave it to the Culper spy ring. Jay never revealed the secret of his recipe and it was known as ‘medicine’ by the Americans. What was this invention that one can replicate at home using a lemon and a candle?
1. Austrian mathematician and physicist Christian ______ was born on November 29, 1803. He is most famous for discovering an effect that carries his name. He postulated that the observed frequency of a wave depends on the relative speed of the observer, which led to the explanation of the colour of the furthest stars. What effect is this which you probably last experienced when an ambulance went speeding past you?
1. On November 29, 1877, Thomas Edison figured out a way to record sound on tinfoil-coated cylinders and also play it back. Edison said ‘Mary had a little lamb’ into the mouthpiece, the sound vibrations of his voice were captured onto the cylinder by a needle, and then he heard it back, becoming the first human to hear an artificial rendering of their own voice. What had Edison invented, or how better do we know this invention?
1. Born on November 29, 1898, Clives Staples Lewis was a British novelist who took part in frontline action in World War I and experienced severe trauma. He then became a philosophy tutor at Oxford University. Here, he formed a friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien, and their daily chats led to the birth of two amazing fantasy universes. If Tolkien created the Lord of the Rings universe, what series did Lewis create?
1. On November 29, 1910, American engineer Ernest Sirrine obtained a patent for an automatically controlled system which used two non-illuminated display arms arranged as a cross that rotated on an axis which said “stop” and “proceed.” These were installed in Chicago and had grand success. What was this the first automatic version of?
1. On November 29, 1935, this physicist published his famous thought experiment, which he used as a teaching tool to illustrate how some people were misinterpreting quantum theory. This is a paradox that illustrates the problem where quantum particles can exist in a superposition of states at the same time and collapse down to a single state upon interaction with other particles. It involves a box, a tiny bit of radioactive substance and a common house pet. Who was this physicist and what is the name of the experiment?
1. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly approved a plan for the partition of a certain state. It recommended the creation of independent Arab and Jewish states and a special international regime for the city of Jerusalem. Unfortunately, a civil war broke out, which put the entire area into turmoil that continues till date. Many lives have been lost and there has been growing concern about the way in which Israel has been handling the situation. Which state is this that fights for its rights on a daily basis?
1. On November 29, 1961, Enos became the first of his kind and third hominid (after Yuri Gagarin and Gherman Titov) to orbit around the Earth. The spacecraft Mercury-Atlas 5 orbited the Earth twice and splashed down off the coast of Puerto Rico. Enos was safe and went on to live for almost a year before he passed away due to dysentery that was resistant to antibiotics. Who was this revolutionary space traveller?
1. On November 29, 1972, Atari released the first commercially successful video game, and due to its cultural impact, it is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. It is a two-dimensional game that simulates a sport played on a flat wooden surface that has been in the Olympics since 1988. The video game’s name is the second part of an alternative, alliterative name for the sport, which contrary to popular opinion does not originate from China. What is the name of this revolutionary video game?
1. Born on November 29, 1976 in South Carolina, this American actor was of West African descent. At school, his passion was baseball, which would prove to be very useful when he later played the role of baseball legend Jackie Robinson onscreen. He didn’t even have to audition for the role he is most famous for, as it was offered to him based on his work. Who is this amazing actor who we unfortunately lost to cancer this year, and what was his most famous role onscreen?