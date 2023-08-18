A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 20 ever given us?

1 / 10 | On this day in 1741, this place was first sighted by Danish explorer Vitus Bering who was the head of a Russian expedition. It is the largest state in the country, bigger than the next three states, combined. Geographically it is unique as it is the westernmost, the northern-most, and thanks to a small string of islands, also the eastern-most state. Which state is this? Answer : Alaska

2 / 10 | On this day in 1858, an article is published in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London by an English naturalist who just got back from a tour to South America. Another article titled 'On the tendency of species to depart indefinitely from the Original type' by Alfred Wallace was also published on the same theory. He was the first author though who became globally famous and forever associated with the theory. Who was this author? Answer : Charles Darwin

3 / 10 | On this day in 1882, the great Russian composer Tchaikovsky debuted his epic '1812 Overture' in Moscow, Russia. He wrote this masterpiece to commemorate the successful defence of Russia from Napoleon in the winter of 1812. To emphasise the importance, he decided to use a never before used entity as a percussion instrument to end the piece. What is set off at the end which one would expect on a historical battlefield and not in an orchestra? Answer : Cannons

4 / 10 | Born this day in 1890, H.P. Lovecraft was an American writer known for his sci-fi and horror fiction. Writer Dan O'Bannon was influenced by his short story 'At the Mountains of Madness' about an ill-fated Antarctica expedition where they get attacked by mysterious creatures. He changed the situation to outer space, and this was made into one of the scariest sci-fi movies ever. What Ridley Scott movie was this? Answer : Alien

5 / 10 | On this day in 1900, Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in Paris in a two-day test match. Only 366 runs were scored across four innings, but this match has a special place in sporting history. It took place at a cycling venue and had teams of 12 players. What is unique about this match, considering that four years later the plan for another match was dropped? Answer : Only time cricket was played at the Olympic Games

6 / 10 | Born this day in 1923, James Travis was an American country singer whose rich baritone voice ruled the chart for decades, and till today has songs played on the radio. Known as 'The Gentleman', songs such as 'He will have to go', 'Welcome to my world' and 'Blue Christmas' topped the pop charts and were even played on Ceylon radio. Who was this singer who unfortunately died in a plane crash? Answer : Jim Reeves

7 / 10 | Born this day in 1944, this person who was professionally a pilot, became the youngest ever leader of their country at the age of 40. Fittingly he eventually spearheaded the campaign to bring the age of voting rights to 18. He was named by his grandfather to pay homage to 'Kamala', his maternal grandmother. Who was this leader? Answer : Rajiv Gandhi

8 / 10 | Born this day in 1948, Robert Plant was the founder and frontman of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Initially he aspired to be a chartered accountant but soon realised that music was his true calling. The band he formed went on to play some of the biggest concerts of all time and wrote epic songs that told stories. Which band was this that was named after a mighty airship? Answer : Led Zeppelin

9 / 10 | On this day in 1975, NASA launched the Viking 1 planetary probe which became the first ever spacecraft to achieve a certain goal. It was the first to land and send back pictures. Eventually a total of seven probes landed and currently three are functional. In which alien landscape did Viking 1 land? Answer : Mars