Stock me up on sanitisers and selfishness

I was smart. I pretended to cough and bought up the pharmacy’s stock of masks. To be safe.

20 March 2020 15:23 IST

Fighting coronavirus together needs more ‘we’ and less ‘me’

I must have Corona! Am experiencing breathlessness, sweating, palpitations every time there is a new forward.

Washing and bathing so often, have single-handedly run our building out of water supply. Like I care. I have to protect myself.

Used up husband’s alcohol supply as hand sanitiser on self and child. Drank enough to sanitise my insides too.

Child has fever. Children are carriers of Corona. Must not keep child at home and risk her infecting us. Gave her paracetamol and sent her to school.

Do not panic, says PM. Be responsible.

Panic, says WHO, take this seriously. Be responsible. Be smart.

To be even safer, let me buy up rice and dal for three months at least.

What? Empty shelves? Which selfish slug has already bought up all the rice and dal that I wanted to buy up? Paranoid idiots! Let me buy up whatever is left. Toothpicks, red chillies, toilet paper. In an emergency shut down, we can eat toilet paper for the next few months.

I sneezed today. OMG, I have only a few days to live. Or is it the red chillies? I went around hugging neighbours. Life is short, spread love.

Nose is still itching. Must not tell anyone. They will not let me attend the building party.

They will not let me attend the building party! No crowds over 100 people. I was the 101st sign-on. How mean to enforce social distancing rules! I anonymously call the police. The building party is shut down. I am on a moral high.

I send three forwards about how bad times bring out the good in everyone. No one in the building is talking to me.

City shut down. Can’t go to theatres, malls, restaurants. How am I supposed to survive? Live like a caveman? Already, we are expected to read books! Books, imagine! Next they will expect us to spend time talking to family members. Sad times.

Finally! Wake up to no new forwards on Corona. The world is cured! Oh, Wi-Fi modem was turned off.

Thirty three new forwards, with statistics and graphs. Everyone is at risk of getting Corona. Not me. Demanded a year’s paid leave from office to stay home. I am a responsible citizen.

My maid wants to stay home for a week as a responsible citizen. Threatened to sack her.

No maid. No job. No friends. No rice and dal. But I have toilet paper. And my moral high.

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.