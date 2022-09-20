Standup comedian Shreeja Chaturveda on mastering the art of humour

Shreeja Chaturvedi, one of the brightest talents among today’s the present generation of stand-up comedians, Shreeja Chaturvedi was recently in Visakhapatnam for a solo show

Her stand-up performances are grounded in characteristic humour delivered with a straight face, which evoke a range of emotions from the audience. Her humour pushes the boundaries of the daily struggles we face. It is hard not to chuckle when the comic says that she would rather swallow the banana peel than remove the “pan-stained” lid of the dustbin to throw it in. One of the brightest talents among today’s stand-up comedians, Shreeja Chaturvedi has been capturing hearts for the past six years.

Based in Mumbai, Shreeja studied finance, worked for a couple of years in advertising, but always wanted to get into writing within the humour space. "Ï was desperately looking for a change from my existing job. My boss there recognised my affinity for humour writing and encouraged me to pursue it. His idea of encouragement was asking me to perform at an office employee engagement session. Surprisingly, that went off well and it gave me the motivation I was looking for to sign up for open mic," says Shreeja. That experience sowed the seed of standup comedy and marked her first step into the world. Her participation in Comicstaan brought her well-deserved attention.

Shreeja, who was in Visakhapatnam recently for her first solo act in the city, says that the standup comedy scene in India is getting more competitive by the day. "There are so many new voices being introduced regularly, targeting the same pool of audience, that it keeps everyone on their toes. You need to do a lot more to stand out in the current ecosystem. The flip side though is that everyone can eventually cultivate their own audience. Although we are very competitive and are constantly vying for the same opportunities, we are still great at cheering each other on. At most of my milestones, I have had a supportive group of friends and peers who have genuinely celebrated these moments," says Shreeja, who has 1.33 lakh followers on Instagram. So where does one begin from? "At your nearest open mic. It takes a lot to go and do that first open mic; so as soon as you get that out of the way, it's half the battle won. The more authentic, original and personal you are with your material, the easier it is to reel the audience in," she says and adds: "Nothing can replace the feedback of an open mic audience, and the value of continuously doing your set to different audiences to sharpen it."

Mastering the art of timing is not that easy. Shreeja, however, feels some of it is just inherent, and the rest can be polished over the years. "It's also a lot of watching yourself perform, and seeing exactly what the audience is consistently liking about your act. Then you either dig in, or change accordingly," she adds.

While spontaneity helps, Shreeja says imagination is one of the key pre-requisites to make a mark. "Most of what we do is create a mini story and universe about the smallest of things we see or observe. As long as you keep observing — whether it's your own self, or the world around you — you will keep finding new things to say, while being excited about it as well."