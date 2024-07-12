Stand-up comedian Alexander Babu brings ‘Alexperience’ to Coimbatore

In a parallel world, Alexander Babu is a singer like SPB; a tabla player like Zakir Hussain; a comedian like Vivek. In the real world though, the stand-up comedian does a little bit of all the above: his trademark style is musical comedy, and Alex plays several instruments on stage, including the tabla. His popular show Alex in Wonderland that is now on Amazon Prime, was an ode to the 80s Tamil cinema playlist that Alex grew up listening to. He now brings his new show Alexperience to Coimbatore next month.

The show will be similar to Alex in Wonderland, and different at the same time. “The premise will shock you initially,” he says, adding that the rest has to be experienced.

Alex, who is based in Chennai, is from Andavoorani village in Ramnad district. He went to a Christian missionary-run school, and grew up singing in the choir at the local church and playing musical instruments such as harmonium and tabla. He also listened to a lot of Tamil film music, since his father was a fan of Sirkazhi Govindarajan and T M Soundararajan, and elder brother, a Yesudas fan.

Years later, when he sat down to write material for his first stand-up show, all these elements made their appearance. “This was in late 2016,” recalls Alex, adding that he would do 10-minute open-mics at cafes in Chennai to test his material. “Most of my audience were teenagers and people in their 20s, and I was about 40 years old. When they cracked up for old SPB songs, I realised the songs were still moving. I then pushed the boundary, and came back with Sirkazhi songs for the next open-mic,” he recalls. Alex found that his audience enjoyed the set. “I realised then that there was a spark here somewhere.”

When he did his first show at Museum Theatre in Chennai, the response proved that, “people will not hesitate to listen to stories about the 80s Tamil playlist again and again,” says Alex. For someone who had given up a successful IT job to try his hand at standup comedy, this show was a turning point. “I had taken a two-year sabbatical, and thought I would go back if nothing worked out,” says Alex.

But it did. He is now on the last leg of the world tour with Alexperience, and is set to wrap it up after five shows, the last one will be recorded to be released digitally. Alex says that he simply aimed to work with conviction towards something that would sustain him in the long run. “This, I thought, was a very attainable goal.”

Alex’s jokes are clean, and he says that in all of them, he ensures there is some purpose. “They shouldn’t just be silly marriage or bathroom jokes,” he says, “They should be something that I can tell my sons.” The stand-up comedian had done a small role in the Madhavan-starrer Maara, and says he is always open to doing good, pivotal roles in cinema. “I recently auditioned for an interesting role,” he adds.

His next show will be based on the history of the Tamil language, the material for which is ready. With constant tours across the globe, Alex says he always makes time for his family. “I’m touching 50, and right now, I want to stay at home more, and spend time with my children,” he says. How is Alex, as a person? He pauses to think and says: “I’m a bit serious compared to the man I see on stage.”

Alexperience, open to people aged 13 and above, is on August 10, 4pm to 7.30pm, at PSG Convention Centre. Tickets on insider.in and alexanderbabu.com.

