Sri Lankan author Appadurai Muttulingam on ‘Where God Began’, that tells stories of love, loss, and survival of refugees

‘You can’t stay in Jaffna a moment longer, Nishant’: Where God Began (published by Eka, Westland Books) begins with a journey. One that will take the protagonist, and many others like him, across land and sea, in search of a new home. The recently-released English translation of Sri Lankan writer Appadurai Muttulingam’s Tamil novel Kadavul Thodangiya Idam speaks of longing, belonging, survival, and hope. This Tamil novel, which was serialised in Ananda Vikatan and published in 2014, has been translated by Kavitha Muralidharan.

The 86-year-old author, who is from Kokkuvil in Jaffna, is currently based in Toronto, Canada. He worked in the United Nations, serving in several countries such as Somalia and Sudan. “Through my work, I dealt with several refugees from different parts of the world,” says Muttulingam, adding that once he moved to Canada after retirement, he happened to meet refugees from his home country. “When I heard their stories, I wanted to put it together as a book that would be a historical record,” he says. But this, he found out, was a monumental task.

This work eventually took on the form of a work of fiction, of which Muttulingam says “90% is real”. It took him two years to put it together. “The stories have elements of love, marriage, death, murder… all of which the protagonist encounters during his journey,” he points out. But what makes the novel throb with life are the many people in its pages, each of whom have their own little stories.

Ahalya, who had been selected for a medical course in Sri Lanka, but had to give it up to go to Germany; Chandra Mami, a keen observer of Nature, on her way to France to be with her daughter; the ‘refugee magistrate’ who was actually a Magistrate in Colombo and had to flee after the war broke out… Muttulingam writes about these people with sensitivity and attention to detail. The little things add warmth: such as how a group of refugees in Germany saves money with their refugee allowance, buys a video deck and watches the popular Pandiyarajan Tamil film Aan Paavam.

Muttulingam started writing extensively after his retirement. “I was in a very serious job, and was responsible for countries such as Somalia and Afghanistan,” he remembers, adding that he did maintain notes of things that caught his attention. He now has 20 books to his credit, including three novels set in places such as Canada and Afghanistan, short stories, interviews, and essays. Muttulingam says he has now stopped creative writing, and is working on taking the works of Tamil writers to international publications, as well as translating articles from such publications for the benefit of Tamil readers.

Muttulingam says he was fortunate to leave Sri Lanka before the Civil War broke out. He was married and had two children, when he received a telegram one morning in 1972 with a job offer in Sierra Leone. “I hadn’t even applied for it,” he chuckles, adding that a friend who worked in the company had recommended his name. Till then, Muttulingam, who was working as a general manager in an automobile company, had not planned on relocating to a different country. “There were several restrictions by the Government then; it was difficult to even buy milk for my children,” he recalls. He thus left his home country, eventually living in different parts of the world. “I have been very lucky in a lot of ways,” he says.

It has been 20 years since Muttulingam visited Sri Lanka. His ancestral home, that has now been refurbished and sold, was damaged during the war. “I don’t want to see my home after all what it went through,” he says. “I want to remember only the good parts.”

