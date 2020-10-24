24 October 2020 16:57 IST

South’s three-club bid showed a maximum with a high card in clubs in response to North’s min-max inquiry. Should North have asked? Probably not. It is usually a poor idea to bid two no trump, without a good fit for partner, unless your hand is worth a strong no trump or better. It might not be balanced but it should be that strong. Can you reasonably expect to make a game with less opposite a pre-empt? There might be a game out there somewhere in time but looking for it will lead to a lot of minus scores.

The four-heart contract would have chances on a different opening lead. Declarer might be allowed to ruff a spade in dummy and set up dummy’s diamonds before the defense set up their club trick. The club lead was awful for South. Not only was the defense getting after their club trick, they would probably knock out dummy’s ace of clubs, which would be needed as an entry to the diamonds if declarer could ever set them up.

South decided to try and use some deception to bring home his contract. He smoothly played low from both hands on the opening club lead! From East’s point of view, a diamond shift was not appealing, and a spade would assist South in getting a spade ruff in dummy. Trying to prevent a spade ruff in dummy, East reasonably shifted to a low heart. South quickly ran off six heart tricks and four club tricks to make his contract. Nice play!

