Slinging mud in Noida

04 July 2020 16:00 IST

We were struggling to find a place that will take our money and give mud in return

As far as I can remember, I’ve lived my life at a safe distance from value-added faecal matter. But life is unpredictable. One languid monsoon afternoon, you’re stretched out in your favourite arm chair on the terrace, savouring the sweet scent of wet earth. A week later, your Sunday turns to mud, literally.

Sometime back, during our morning tea, my wife noticed that overnight rain had left our potted plants looking greener, and less miserable than they normally look. Some had even sprouted flowers. Marvelling at this unexpected bounty from Mother Nature, she decided she was going to expand the household’s population of flora, and I was going to help her do it.

Driving in the badlands

“You know, gardening is a de-stressing activity,” she said.

“Of course. Anything for the environment.”

“So we’re leaving in half an hour,” she said. “Get ready.”

“What? Where? It’s Sunday morning. I’ve just woken up. Not even had a chance to get depressed by the headlines!”

“We’re going to a nursery. To buy plants, pots, and mud for the plants and pots.”

Delhi nurseries apparently overcharge. So we set out instead for the sectored badlands of Noida. After driving around for an hour and 45 minutes, the only nurseries we could find were the ones little humans go to.

“It’s supposed to be somewhere here,” she said, as I stopped the car in an empty square in the middle of a ghost town. All around us were high-rises in various stages of abandonment. They had signboards with posh names: ‘Celebrity Apartments’, ‘Corona Villas’, ‘Gardenia Madasambrania’. From where we were, I could see three blades of grass in the distance but no nursery.

“We should have gone to Sunder Nursery,” I said.

“Right,” she said. “You should have gone to Harvard Medical School.”

“Fine,” I said. “Which sector did your friend say it was?”

“Sector 144, I think.”

“You sure he wasn’t talking about Section 144?”

She turned and stared at me, biting her tongue. “Gosh, we did talk about Section 144. I think the sector number might be something else.”

I wanted to bang my head on the steering wheel. But the seatbelt wouldn’t let me.

“Can you call and confirm which sector this alleged nursery is in?”

“No need,” she said. “Just keep going straight.”

“Does this nursery have a name?”

“I said keep going straight.”

“You do know the earth is round, right?”

“So?”

“If we keep going straight, we’ll just return to where we started from.”

Skull and bones

At this point, she took over the wheel. An hour later, we reached a nursery with a grumpy chowkidar who also doubled up as gardener, salesman and gangster. Wife picked up some overpriced saplings, overpriced pots, and overpriced gardening implements. But the nursery didn’t have overpriced mud.

By now, it was mid-afternoon. The sun was beating down, as if to make amends for the rain last night. The car AC had given up. But we set out again, for mud. If you’ve ever been to Noida, or to north India, for that matter, you would know it’s full of mud. Let’s say you’re eating an idli, and you accidentally drop the idli. Doesn’t matter where you are. You could be inside an MRI machine — but when you pick up the fallen idli, you’d find it caked in mud. That’s the density of mud we have here. And yet, we were struggling to find a place that will take our money and give mud in return.

After several halts in the middle of nowhere to ask directions from serial killers and car-jackers who were, luckily for us, not in the mood, we finally made it to what looked like an orphanage for abandoned saplings. And yes, it had mud to sell.

The mali asked us to park and wait. As we waited, he began to dig. Right in front of us.

“I’m not responsible if he digs up a body,” I said.

“He won’t dig up a body,” the wife said.

I noticed pieces of glass, crockery, and bone fragments in the mud he shovelled out.

“That looks like a piece of skull to me,” I said.

“Could be the skull of a large monkey.”

“This is Noida,” I said. “How could you be so sure?”

“I want khaad also,” she said, addressing the mali.

“Haan-ji madam.”

“I am not allowing cow dung in my car,” I said.

“Khaad is not cow dung, it’s just compost.”

“Nope. It will leave a smell. Let’s hire an e-rickshaw to transport the khaad-mud separately.”

That was a week ago. The e-rickshaw guy never delivered. His number was perpetually unreachable. The fellow had disappeared with 60 kg of mud and khaad that had cost us — if you include the transportation charges — one month’s telephone reimbursement. Wife wanted to file a police complaint. I dissuaded her. “It’s okay,” I said. “I’ve a friend who runs a graveyard. Graveyards are full of fertile mud. I’m sure he can dig a little for us.”

G. Sampath is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.