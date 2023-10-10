Slice of Life | Keeping in touch

October 10, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

By V. Gangadhar

EVERY Tuesday afternoon, Peter from Bombay College of Journalism where I taught Writing rang me up to remind me about my 6.30 pm lecture. A few days ago, one Tuesday, the telephone call did not come. When I reached the college, I was told that Peter had died following a sudden heart attack.

Some days after that, friend and former colleague. Sunder Rajan, the former sports editor of Times of India passed away. We were not close friends, but Sunder was known for his professional integrity. His daughter-in-law Shobhana, had worked with me in another Journalism institute. Sunder had been ill for some time, yet his death came as a shock. From the early Eighties, I was acquainted with Baba, attendant at the Prithvi theatre. He greeted me warmly, offered me complimentary tickets and chatted with me about the plays staged at the theatre. Baba’s growth was stunted because of an incurable disease but he was always cheerful. Some months ago, Baba fell ill, was hospitalised and died.

Last month, my cousin Usha telephoned from Delhi informing me about the death of her mother. Mohana Mami, the eldest of my three aunts, had died peacefully in her sleep. Mani Mama, her husband, bore the loss with fortitude, but after 21 days, he began calling out to her constantly, and then passed away. Obviously, it was a case of a broken heart.

I am not scared of death, it has to come one day. But the deaths of so many people I knew well within a short span of time was a disturbing factor. I read somewhere that geese mate for life and when one of the pair died, the other circled the area for long hours even days, before flying away. The lonely goose did not live for long after the death of its mate. I don’t know how true this is. Elephants are known to mourn and even die when their partners pass away. Deaths of people close to us always bring back floods of memories. My uncle and aunt were married for nearly 60 years. They were an extremely good-looking couple. Mani Mama who had a diploma in civil engineering worked for the Travancore government for several years without earning and achieving much. It was only when he came to Madras and began to work in the private sector that his career perked up.

During my school days, I was slightly in awe of him. He was the sternest of my four uncles, and like my father, could make us quiet with one frown or disapproving look. During his career with the Travancore government he was ppsted in small centres like Vazhani, Punkunnam, Peechi and so on. I spent one holiday with my uncle’s family at Punkunnam. Of course, the memories are dim, but we went for long walk;, came across waterfalls and lots of greenery. V /e ate lots of jack fruit and the huge locally | rown bananas. The house was always noisy, but as soon as Mama came back from work, there was a hush. No, it was not fear, but a kind of respect. Mama and Mami had three daughters and one son. All the daughters were married very young.

The youngest, Usha, is a well known Tamil writer and when she was in Mumbai, some years ago, we had lively discussions on books, the art of writing and literary appreciation. Unlike me who could never go beyond, “I am all right, I hope you are all right. It is raining here, I hope it is not raining there” type of letters, Usha wrote lively and informative letters and I could understand the reasons behind her success. Another daughter, along with her husband, settled down in the U.S. and holds a high job. The eldest daughter, Girija, an extremely friendly person, lives in Bangalore while the only son, Mahesh practises as a doctor in the U.S. There had been long intervals when we did not keep in touch with one another. But thanks to “Slice of Life”, the contacts revived. Some years ago, the column mentioned the loss of my old favourite comb and my problems in selecting a suitable substitute. Mani Mama who was then in the U.S. read this piece and sent me a nice, brand new comb with a warm, touching letter! Girija’s daughters turned out to be my fans and corresponded with me regularly.

In our few brief meetings recently, Mama always talked about books and the quest for knowledge. He was impressed with the libraries in the U.S. and the hunger for knowledge he found among the U.S. youngsters. He was very happy that his nephew had made a career as a writer. Mami too tried her hand at writing short stories and discussed these with me. But today, all these are only memories. I can understand the agony of a husband when his wife with whom he had spent so many decades passed away. It happened to my father. After my mother died he lived for ten more years, but he was never the same person. Though my father enjoyed good health the old spark was missing. He often talked about the day when he would be reunited with his wife.

In fact, he was certain about it. When parents are alive, they see to it that their children keep their links. My father encouraged us to correspond regularly. He himself wrote letters promptly. They were postcards, but carried enough information. When the parents die, in some families, these ties are broken off. This should not happen. For sons and daughters, the best way to remember their parents is to maintain family links, meet occasionally and correspond more frequently.

