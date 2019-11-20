Skilled for life with Josh Talks and NSDC

Rohim Momin was a school dropout who went on to represent India in the world forum with his masonry at the 2017 edition of WorldSkills — a global championship of vocational skills, that is held every two years in different parts of the world. He shares the motivational story of his journey from migrant worker to winning a Medallion of Excellence for bricklaying, on Indian digital media platform, Josh Talks. This video is the first of many, which will be part of their recent collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The platform, which has earlier partnered with entities like Facebook, UN Women and the Indian Army, will leverage the skill and vocational training abilities of both the forums. Supriya Paul, co-founder of Josh Talks, adds, “We want to further stress on the importance of skills so that people can create livelihoods for themselves.” Like Momin, other beneficiaries of NSDC’s skill development programmes will record motivational videos for the online platform. The series will also feature past winners of the biennial event that is centred around vocational efficiency. “Showcasing these stories are important as a perception building activity for our viewers,” stresses Paul. As of now, Josh Talks engages a non-English speaking audience from tier 2 and 3 cities, through videos and other online content in regional languages.

While the NSDC hopes to tap into this repository to further their programmes, Josh Talks hopes to gain access to a larger audience for their recently-launched skill training courses. The organisations will co-create vocational courses which will be available on NSDC’s website. These include necessary soft skills like personality development, confidence building, English language, job interview preparation and resume building courses.

In the long term, Josh Talks aims at hosting real-time, offline round table conferences that will showcase these achievers, while engaging people from other digital platforms, civil society organisations, content creators and policy makers from relevant government ministries. “The goal is to get more e-learning platforms involved to create content that’s more relevant to our kind of target audience,” concludes Paul.

Details: joshtalks.com