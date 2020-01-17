Simple but effective style

A former botany professor and author of many books on the subject which are text books for several Universities around the country, Prof. K N Rao has taken upon the task of spreading Telugu literature worldwide by translating into English, select works of eminent and up-and-coming Telugu writers.

His mission was started at the age of 87 in 2011 during the centenary celebrations of Telugu short story. With his personal resources, Rao had brought out four volumes of the English translations of popular Telugu short stories written by various eminent authors. With his indomitable spirit, at 95, Rao brought out his fifth book titled, Moisture Trapped in a Stone.

Twenty eight stories from 17 authors — both veterans and new age writers — feature in this book, with themes ranging from the everyday lives of common people to societal issues, dealt with seriousness as well as satire and light banter. Rao’s forte was writing the critical issues in simple and effective style. It is interesting to note that the works of nine women writers find place in the book which was edited by Gita Rajan. The highlight is the glossary given at the end of the book with meanings in English for the Telugu idioms used in their stories by the original writers like veterans Madhuranthakam Rajaram, Ravi Sastri, Rentala Nageswara Rao, Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Vasundhara, Kalipatnam Rama Rao, Mohammad Khadeer Babu, Kalyana Sundari Jagannath, Vasireddy Seetadevi, D Kameswari, Dwivedula Visalakshi, Volga, Jalandhara and the new-age writers like Radhika Nori, B Geetika, Kolipaka Ramamani.

As Mini Krishnan has written in her foreword, “This book has the power to reverse the condescending description of Telugu as ‘the Italian of the East’ and make people say ‘English is the Telugu of the West.’