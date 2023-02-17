February 17, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

When I called him, Shaik Salauddin said it would be impossible to meet before Monday. One publication recently described the Hyderabad-based union leader as ‘the most powerful Uber driver in India’. He’s certainly at the forefront of creating a new, tech-savvy model for workers’ unions, so I imagined he would be busy even as I explained that I was only in town for the weekend.

Turns out it was his 18-month-old daughter Zainab Begum’s Hakika, a traditional feast held to celebrate the birth of a child. Since Salauddin lives in a joint family, Zainab’s celebration was a combined one with her one-year-old twin cousins. His home was overflowing with visitors but he made time to meet at his one-room office above a butcher’s shop, with middle daughter Taniya Begum in tow.

When the billboard-sized dreams of those who signed up to be Ola and Uber drivers began cracking in 2014, Salauddin became the go-to person for gig workers. Someone asked him to help gather the disparate groups that were protesting, somewhat ineffectively, against unfair practices. By then, he said, the ride share companies had started blocking the IDs of drivers who were speaking up against them. According to a 2022 NITI Aayog report, the number of Indian gig workers is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30, from 7.7 million now.

Finally, social security

Salauddin had never worked as an Uber driver, but he had some experience running a union for hired vehicles in the State. He began working with the ride share companies to scope out the extent of the problem and continues to drive for Ola and Uber. “I never had any desire to be a leader,” the 38-year-old told me when we met at the office of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, which he founded in 2021 after India included gig workers in a social security law in 2020.

He also runs another pan-Indian union, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, whose 40,000 or so members include gig workers from startups such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Porter, Urban Company, Big Basket, Shadowfax, Zepto and Instawork.

In addition to fighting for fair pay, more transparency and better working conditions, workers must also deal with customers who don’t tip; building societies that don’t allow them to use lifts; and their safety issues. Yes, drivers are robbed, sometimes at gunpoint. An Uber driver was recently stabbed in her neck with a broken beer bottle; another driver was robbed, then chased for not chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’; and a 23-year-old Swiggy agent died after he fell from the third floor when a customer’s pet German Shepherd lunged at him.

Salauddin spends at least two or three days a week in court fighting the 42 legal cases against him, mostly for strikes he has helped organise. He spent 10 days in jail in 2018 after he organised a strike against Ola for a controversy around the company’s lease agreement with drivers.

No small fight

When we met he had just returned from meetings with the Rajasthan chief minister to create a new blueprint for gig workers. From there, he had travelled to the Indian School of Business in Mohali on the invitation of NITI Aayog. And yes, there is that photo of Rahul Gandhi leaning in to listen to what he has to say during the Bharat Jodo march. Days after we met, the Rajasthan government said it would allocate ₹200 crore to set up a welfare board for gig workers.

“This is not a small fight,” he said. “It’s a very long fight with many small successes along the way.” The Rajasthan government’s move is a big win. Other victories have included pushing companies to pay drivers within 24 hours, against the previous one week; allowing drivers access to information about their customer’s destination; and making the panic button more effective by moving it to a phone app in Hyderabad.

Religious discrimination from customers is another battle, and he believes companies should take a clear stand against bigotry. “Purchasing ingredients, cooking and delivery are all done by different workers. Who knows how many communities are joined in this journey. So which religion and which person is the end-customer really talking about? Somewhere we seem to have lost our humanity,” he said about those who won’t accept food deliveries by Muslim employees.

Salauddin may be a good organiser, but at home he faces stiff competition from his eldest daughter, 11-year-old Taniya Begum, who has been campaigning against drugs for several years now by participating in events and distributing pamphlets. She is an enthusiastic ambassador for non-profit Drug-Free World, India. “I ensure that all my daughters track the news,” said Salauddin. “Whatever the state of the media, you can’t avoid the news.”

Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.