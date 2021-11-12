Seasons in the sun

Children’s Day has become either a tedious exercise in pious essay competitions or a grim symposium on child rights

I remember always being slightly resentful that while Teachers’ Day was an occasion to shower teachers with gifts, treats and ‘thank you’ cards, Children’s Day usually meant more work for children.

I don’t remember ever getting a treat for Children’s Day. Instead we sometimes had to write an essay on some lofty nation-building topic. I would have liked Children’s Day to be a day where I could do as I pleased. Instead it was all about essays, sit-and-draw competitions, and skits that required rehearsals. It did not make me feel kindly about ‘Chacha Nehru’.

PR exercise

It galls me further to realise now that Chacha Nehru was probably a PR creation. It is true that he did establish the Children’s Film Society India in 1955 and said something about children being “buds in the garden” which should be “carefully and lovingly nurtured.” But an essay by Aakar Patel in Nehru’s India: Essays on the Maker of a Nation quotes the Australian High Commissioner, Walter Crocker, as saying that like all politicians Nehru had to occasionally perform for TV cameras. He wrote, “the acting was never worse than the pose of Chacha Nehru with the children.”

Crocker, a great admirer of Nehru in general, had no patience for the parade of children with flowers that his sycophants organised on Nehru’s birthday because he felt “(Nehru’s) interest in children was slender”. It’s especially ironic that Nehru’s birthday became Children’s Day when his daughter by all accounts had a rather lonely childhood at the family mansion while the freedom struggle consumed her father and grandfather, and her mother was often unwell and ill-at-ease among her anglicised sisters-in-law. In the current season of Nehru-bashing, it’s a miracle that he has been allowed to hold on to Children’s Day.

Of course, Jawaharlal Nehru did not turn his birthday into Children’s Day. That happened after his death as a sort of homage to him. But kissing babies has become a time-honoured part of election campaigns, especially in the West, as a way to show the softer side of candidates. According to the book Presidential Campaigns, it might have begun when Andrew Jackson, the 7th U.S. President, was on the campaign trail. A woman approached him with an infant and he held the baby up, calling it a “fine specimen of American childhood”. He, however, did not kiss the baby. He made his Secretary of War, John Eaton, do that.

Since then American presidential candidates, even germaphobe Donald Trump, have been kissing babies. Richard Nixon did draw the line saying, “I won’t wear a silly hat or kiss a lady or a baby.” He was afraid stunts like that would make him look “like a jerk”. History proved he could actually look like a jerk without any of those stunts. Geraldine Ferraro, the 1984 vice-presidential candidate, kissed babies as required but wondered how mothers could hand their children over to total strangers, especially to a woman wearing lipstick and at a time when so many colds were going around. And that was before COVID.

Missing joys

In India, we are not so big on kissing babies. Instead, Narendra Modi has a special predilection for pulling their ears. Some very special children have been the recipients of the prime ministerial ear-pull, from Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav to bravery awardee Ripa Das to a Japanese child.

Whether some politicians genuinely enjoy the company of children and some just use them as props, Children’s Day has become either a tedious exercise in pious essay competitions or a grim symposium on child rights and child labour. Either way, it has little to do with the joys of childhood, most of which we only appreciate long after we have left childhood behind. My mother, who grew up as one of dozens of cousins in a sprawling North Kolkata extended family, said they were used to watery dal and small pieces of fish at lunch. On birthdays, they got one bowl of payesh (rice pudding), a far cry from the fancy chocolate cakes with marzipan animals at our birthday parties. But she does not regret it one bit.

Perhaps it’s only natural to overly romanticise the past but the sense of togetherness does feel precious in these lonelier times. My aunt remembered the joy of cousins flying kites together, setting fanushes or paper lanterns adrift from the rooftop. She could recite the names of childhood games as if she had played them yesterday — chor chor, buri basanti, kitkit. Their stories of childhood were rarely about just themselves. It was the collective memory of a shared childhood in which their lives fitted together like a jigsaw puzzle.

There was no Children’s Day then but there seemed to have been more of a childhood.

Sandip Roy, the author of Don’t Let Him Know, likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.