Could it be something completely non-medical? Was the universe trying to tell me something?

Could it be something completely non-medical? Was the universe trying to tell me something?

Has it ever happened that you’re having a really nice time at a party with some great food, stimulating conversation and an excellent array of bovine beverages, and then, all of a sudden, you get stuck with one of those middle-aged uncles who somehow trick you into listening to their tedious monologue on the origin, evolution, and future prospects of their various ailments? No? Then your lucky streak ends right now because today I’m that middle-aged uncle.

It all began with my left eye jumping. You must have experienced it sometime — the involuntary twitching of the eyelid. Apparently the medical term for it is Benign Essential Blepharospasm or BEB. I once had a boss who had an extreme condition of BEB that made it look like he was winking at you. Let’s say you are a female intern or PR executive meeting him in his cabin for the first time. You walk in, take your seat, and Mr. BEB welcomes you with, “So Miss XYZ, what can you do for me?” That line was his idea of being witty. It may have evoked a polite giggle back in the days when his eyes were quiet. But now his right eye also goes, “So Miss XYZ, what can you do for me?” and nine times out of ten Miss XYZ comes away thinking, what a creep.

I wanted to figure out the spasms before I turned into Mr. BEB myself. The involuntary twitches would come and go, usually lasting a few minutes at a time, but sometimes longer. I couldn’t figure out what was triggering them — I was sleeping well, blinking regularly when staring at a screen, and my stress levels hadn’t surged noticeably in recent weeks. Could it be something completely non-medical? Was the universe trying to tell me something? I called up Mother, who is a specialist in universe communications.

Left confused

“My left eye has been twitching,” I said. “Is it a bad omen?”

“I don’t believe in these superstitions,” Mother said.

I was dumbfounded. “You are an individual who believed clapping would frighten the coronavirus. You believe in Amrut Kaal. Now you’re claiming you are not superstitious?”

“If you’re going to bring politics into everything I better hang up.”

“No, no, wait,” I said. “Just tell me which one portends bad news, the left eye twitching or the right?”

“The left one, I think,” she said.

“You think? Isn’t it your responsibility to safely transmit superstitions from one generation to the next?”

“Right eye would be good news,” she said. “As a thumb rule, anything on the left is bad.”

“I see where you’re going with that,” I said. “But are you sure?”

“Why don’t you just Google it?” she said. “Or should I check and call you back?”

I ended the call. I remembered that back in my childhood there was a clearly defined system of eye twitch hermeneutics that laid down which eye’s spasm was auspicious and which one’s wasn’t.

Google wasn’t very helpful though. Most cultures seemed to consider the left eye twitch inauspicious. I wasn’t impressed, as it meant something bad was about to happen to me. So I continued Googling until I got the answer I wanted: there was indeed one tribal community in the jungles of Sumatra that considered left eye spasms to be a good omen. I was relieved. It meant there was still a fighting chance I wasn’t going to fall into an open manhole, get struck by lightning, or live through a genocide.

Dire prediction

Alas, Sumatran tribe was wrong and Mother was right. The same day I tore a ligament in my right wrist. I can’t bend it any more — it’s in a splint. And strangely enough, after my wrist injury, my left eye stopped twitching. Made sense too, as its dire prediction had come to pass. I thought that was that.

Then my right eye started to twitch. I still didn’t want to be a Mr. BEB. But other than that I wasn’t worried because this time it had to be good news, right? Wrong, or so I thought when, two days after I busted my wrist, I came down with COVID-like symptoms. They weren’t mild. Although I was doubly vaccinated, I was concerned. But to my pleasant surprise, I tested negative for COVID. So I was down with something that walked like COVID, talked like COVID, and even tasted like COVID but didn’t test like one. Turns out my right eye was right after all — the good news being that whatever I had contracted was not COVID but fake COVID — obviously from a fake person. I figured I was already cured except for the symptoms. In other words, both my eye twitches were spot-on.

Anyway do mail me and let me know if this column felt ‘different’ to you in any way because I wrote it with one hand (my left) while winking continuously.

G. Sampath, author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

This column is a satirical take on life and society

sampath.g@thehindu.co.in

**