Satire | The Un-word of the Year (part 2): The words we hate

December 22, 2022 02:12 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

It’s that time of the year again when dictionaries around the world try to sum up the year in a word or two.

Oxford English Dictionary has anointed ‘goblin mode’ as the word of the year. The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Merriam-Webster has chosen ‘gaslighting’.

But instead of adding yet another ‘Word of the Year’ to our already verbose lives what we need is a way to eliminate words that we would rather never see anymore. Call it the Un-word of the Year.

Here’s an ABC to get the party started.

Artisanal. I don’t want to encounter anything ‘artisanal’ anymore especially not on my dinner plate. Also its close cousin ‘bespoke’ needs to be banished unless “you are at your tailor on Saville Row,” says Freddy Birdy, the complete Instagram guide to “nothing in particular”.

Pep talk

Bubble — After two years of COVID-19 lockdowns, the only bubbles I want to see are the ones that come out of a champagne bottle. Also speaking of COVID, RIP ‘New Normal’.

Curated — Curated is everywhere from fashion shows to lit fests to the wine list in Business Class while flying. Can we just go back to simply editing an anthology or planning a dinner menu instead of curating it? Let’s leave curation to museum curators.

One can blame some of this on the breathless perkiness of Instagram influencers who must sound peppy 24x7, the ones who are always exhorting me to “tag my squad” and check out some new cafe. Not being on a sports team or in the military, I don’t run around with a squad, certainty not on sorties to cafes. Nor do I have a ‘tribe’ or ‘cohort’ for that matter. In ancient Rome a cohort usually had 480 soldiers, not four colleagues from work.

Just too good

Then there’s ‘brilliant’ — the favourite adjective for every influencer on social media recommending books, restaurants or ab routines. We have taken all the brilliance out of ‘brilliant’ because now everything can be brilliant from an internet meme to the latest season of The White Lotus to a Booker-winning novel to a plan to meet for cocktails at 8. It requires very little by way of blood sweat and tears. Or brains.

The media too needs to share the blame. Every time I see an article telling me what ‘netizens’ think I cringe. Any article that quotes netizens is little more than a compilation of tweets being passed off as the vox populi of the digital marketplace, a euphemism for ‘too lazy to go out and talk to real people’. Likewise, that clickbait headline encouraging me to watch a ‘savage’ response by politician A to politician B which turns out to be fairly tame.

Done to death

Many of these words enjoyed a moment of cool but have now been overused into banality. Like ‘manifest’. You can manifest much more than destiny these days. I have seen ads for a workshop that will teach me to ‘manifest with ease’. Twitter user @obletron made a single tweet with four of the most overused Twitter words — ‘normalise manifesting toxic entanglements !!!!’ Also we need to add !!! to the most overused punctuation marks while we are about it. Speaking of overused, there’s also ‘masterstroke’ which was a bona fide word for a once-in-a-blue-moon game-changing manoeuvre but now every act of the government whether it is demonetising currency or a military strike or sneezing has become a ‘masterstroke’ in the hands of spinmeisters.

Other words need to be cancelled because they’ve metastasised into terms of abuse or meaningless slurs. We really don’t need to hear ‘feminazi’ again or for that matter ‘cancelled’ itself.

Corporate touch

Toxic has pretty much run its course especially after we discovered toxic positivity. On the other end of the spectrum some words might have once been cute but now need to be retired. Babe, we are looking at you. Instagrammer freddy_birdy had it right when he said no-one should call him ‘babe’ unless he had just had a sex change.

There’s also too much corporate gobbledygook that has leaked into our regular lives so now we are all ‘circling back’ or being asked to ‘pivot’. And then there are words that are basically verbal crutches we don’t need. Like basically. Take it out and (basically) nothing changes in the sentence.

Words are powerful. When used with precision they can sting. That’s why the government has created a list of words like corrupt and nautanki it deems unparliamentary. But some words have become the dead weight of language, just a way to posture or fill time without conveying anything meaningful. They take up airspace but never land anywhere.

If I could just manifest my vision of a world stripped of this verbiage it would be brilliant. A curated masterstroke, basically.

The writer is the author of Don’t Let Him Know, and likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.