Satire | The Transformer metaphor

December 14, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

“Can this happen in real life?” When he is fearful, that’s the first thing Kattabomman wants to know: is the source of his fear real or imaginary? This time, the question was about Terrorcons, an alien race of malevolent robots, wreaking destruction on Earth.

“No one knows,” I said. “Some believe it’s possible. Others think Terrorcons are imaginary beings.” I liked to keep my options open. Every parent knows the importance of cultivating diversity in their arsenal of threatening scenarios — in case any of the usual ones go out of commission (like the day Katta came back from school and informed me that dinosaurs don’t exist).

This column is a satirical take on life and society.

People don’t believe me when I tell them Katta has never watched a full-length film. He is seven; how is that possible? Let me explain. I can’t watch anything that doesn’t have a basic minimum of violence and gore, and for me, ‘basic minimum’ is John Wick, while Suspiria is ‘optimal’. Wife is the type that dines out on Uski Roti. She has no problem watching a man in a lungi ride a bicycle through a field for 45 minutes, or brushing his teeth with a neem twig for the better part of an hour. In our home, there is no cinematic middle-ground between exploding brain matter and watching a plant grow. Nothing we could watch together with Katta. Until Katta discovered Transformers.

Financial perdition

Last week his desk-mate came to school with Optimus Prime, a powerful Autobot that could ‘transform’ into a truck. Katta was smitten, and wanted a toy Transformer of his own. I checked on Amazon. One Autobot cost anywhere from 2,000 to 70,000 bucks. And nobody stops with one: kids ‘collect’ Transformers the way Congress collects poll defeats. Going down the path of buying him even a single Transformer would lead to financial perdition.

Instead, we figured that a ‘movie treat’ could be a smart way to deflect his commoditised desire for Optimus Prime. So, on a winter afternoon, snugly blanketed, the three of us settled down in front of the TV to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

But Wife got up in 15 minutes, muttering, “I can’t take any more of this mindless fighting.”

“C’mon,” I said. “They are not humans — it’s just robots ‘killing’ each other. What’s your problem?”

“My problem is the normalising of violence as a mode of conflict-resolution. You can’t just invade a planet and grab what you want.”

“But it’s the Terrorcons who are doing it — that’s why they are the bad guys,” I explained.

“Whatever,” she said, and walked out, as if she was Opposition in Parliament.

I waited for a bit and tried to make a quiet getaway but Katta held on to my arm. He was visibly tense and frightened. Things were looking rather bleak for planet Earth.

“Papa, will Unicron eat up Earth?” For those of you who can’t tell a Dinobot from a Technobot, Unicron is a gigantic, planet-sized robot that eats others planets for breakfast (and lunch and dinner).

“You’ll have to watch till the end to find out,” I said.

Dead labour

“Is there Unicron in real life?”

“Yes, but not in this form,” I said.

“What do you mean?”

“The Transformers are a metaphor for capital,” I said. “Their incarnation as shape-shifting heaps of living metal is a representation of dead labour. Unicron stands for the annihilation that awaits any planet that submits to capital. The conflict between Terrorcons and Autobots is like the battle between the right-wing and left-wing in a liberal democracy where every party is a running dog of capitalism. Do you understand?”

Katta did not reply. His eyes were glued to the screen where Unicron was beginning to gobble up bits and pieces of Earth, starting with Peru. Then he abruptly stood up.

“Where are you going?”

“I can’t watch our planet getting destroyed,” he said, tears streaming down his face.

“No-da, it won’t be,” I assured him. “The humans will save it.”

“You are lying,” he said. “They can’t beat Unicron.”

“How do you —” He ran off before I could ask him how he knew. I can’t stop watching a film midway; I have to see it through, even if I’ve already seen it before, even if I hated it. Of course, the movie concludes with Unicron defeated, and Earth saved from destruction. It was an ending that would have made Katta happy. But I didn’t tell him. I knew what his next question would be, and I didn’t want to answer whether Earth would have a happy ending ‘in real life’.

G. Sampath, the author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

