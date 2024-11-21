Satire | Mind the g-word

As a progressive, liberal, Ivy League-educated weapons contractor who voted for Harris despite donating to Trump, it goes without saying that I am a staunch believer in human rights and a rules-based international order.

So you can imagine how painful it has been for me to see all those images streaming out of Gaza. It broke my heart to read that 70% of the Palestinians killed in Gaza were women and children. While this is utterly deplorable, it would be a travesty to disregard Israel’s point—which it has reiterated multiple times—that all the civilians who have died were either being used as human shields or could have been used as human shields in the future.

This column is a satirical take on life and society.

It has been reported by some media outlets that 43,300 Palestinians have perished over the past 13 months. But our ally Israel has disputed this figure, pointing out that the source of this number is the Gaza health ministry, which is run by Hamas, a terrorist organisation. Speaking of Hamas, before you continue reading this social media post of mine, I request you to first publicly condemn Hamas. In case you have already done so, please do so one more time, and if possible, persuade seven people in your social circle to also do the same, because that is the key to peace in Gaza. The day every Palestinian (including the Hamas representatives with whom we have been negotiating for a ceasefire) unanimously condemns Hamas, peace will stop facing resistance in Gaza.

Innocent missiles

It is tragic that, in the course of this war, almost every single hospital, mosque, school, media office, and residential building in Gaza has been partially or fully destroyed. It is heart-wrenching that time and again doctors, aid workers, journalists, and even UN staff have found themselves in the way of innocent missiles that were on their way to a meeting with Hamas terrorists. But I want to say that no matter how distressing this may be from a humanitarian viewpoint, from the IDF’s perspective, these are reminiscent of the old Palestinian tactic of obstructing Israel’s construction of thousands of peaceful settlement units even in places other than Gaza, such as the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Most troubling of all, however, is the use of the term ‘genocide’ in the context of Gaza. Till now, only anti-Semites—by which I mean anyone who criticises the Israeli government—would use the g-word to incite hatred against Israel. But now even the Pope has joined the bandwagon, calling for an investigation into whether genocide is going on in Gaza. While I disagree with the Pope, I hope the Israeli government takes his call seriously and sets up an independent team, preferably headed by a former chief of Mossad or IDF, to probe the genocide allegations, find them, and then kill them.

While on the topic of genocide, I must add that I find it deeply disturbing how this term is being used to distract people from the most important aspect of the conflict in Gaza: Israel’s right to defend itself. And because Israel, unlike any other country, has no fixed borders, it has to continuously defend itself across more and more territory, which costs a lot of money. That is one reason why the American nation has been its single biggest benefactor, donating $17.9 billion of military aid since October 2023.

Success story of colonisation

It gladdens my heart to note that American bombs, designed to promote peace, democracy, and human rights wherever they fall, have been at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to defend itself, be it in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, or Iran. We are confident that the next generation of American military tech, especially missiles, drones, satellites, and remote-controlled combustible smartphones, will enable Israel to defend itself not only in every corner of the Earth but also on Mars, Pluto, and any other planet anywhere in the universe that may be found suitable for colonisation.

Meanwhile, I would urge the International Criminal Court to know its place. Its mandate is to prosecute war criminals from Third World dictatorships, not politicians pursuing U.S.-approved settler-colonial projects. After all, America too is a settler-colonial success story, and that was possible only because there was no one to hold them accountable for the ethnic cleansing of millions of Native Americans. This doesn’t mean Americans don’t believe in the rule of law—we do. But let’s not forget the rationale that determines who the rules apply to (everyone) and to whom they don’t (whoever is protected by American aircraft carriers).

The author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, ‘The Hindu’.

