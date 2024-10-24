Satire | Limit sports facilities to the rich

One major problem with the national capital — often pointed out by people living in remote places such as Chennai and Mumbai — is that it has too many sports facilities. In fact, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) runs not less than 17 sports complexes. Given that this is India and not a First World country, it would have been okay if these complexes were PR stunts from the outside but dilapidated ruins inside. But no, they are equipped with fully functional infrastructure for all popular sports, including cricket, badminton, tennis, swimming, morning walk, and so on.

It goes without saying that such facilities run the risk of being hijacked by ordinary Indians to play sports and stay fit. The least the DDA could have done was to make them inaccessible to all but the elite. But from the beginning, they were made accessible to all for a modest fee. The worst that could happen did happen: they ended up being overrun by hordes of senior citizens, the middle classes, and even people from lower income groups.

This column is a satirical take on life and society.

It is as if these facilities, built with tax-payers’ money, were meant for the general public, which is absurd, if you consider that in our country, as per eternal custom, nothing is meant for the general public except bad roads, pollution and propaganda. This had to end, and it ended this month when the DDA took the courageous step of hiking membership fees by lakhs of rupees. The move has sparked an outcry from the usual suspects, who are branding it ‘elitist’ and ‘exclusionary’. Can someone please explain: since when did ‘elitist’ and ‘exclusionary’ become bad words in India, the cradle of the world renowned caste system?

Anyway, last Friday, I bumped into Mr. K.D. Bose, executive chairman of the DDA’s Wreck That Fast committee, which meets twice a year to fix any overlooked facility that might still be benefiting the general public. I snagged a quick interview with him. Excerpts:

Mr. Bose, many are complaining about the fee hike. Your response?

Only two groups are cribbing: middle classes and senior citizens. To the middle classes, I say: get your priorities right. Focus on survival instead of trying to mimic upper class behaviour like jogging and squashing.

You mean, squashing the hopes of those below?

That too, but I was talking about this ridiculous sport where you repeatedly whack a ball inside an airless cage while battling claustrophobia.

What about senior citizens?

I am sorry to say, the quality of our senior citizens has been going down. In the good old days, for instance, when I was a child, they would spend all their time reading holy books and drinking Digene. Today, they want to enter DDA sports complex — what a fall! Senior citizens who care about Indian traditions should be thinking about vanaprastha, not volleyball.

If ordinary people are denied access to sports facilities, won’t it make them unhealthy?

You bet it will. That’s the point! Playing sports on a regular basis is known to improve people’s stamina, which is dangerous. We don’t want the average Indian to become healthy. Healthy people are unhealthy for democracy.

I don’t understand.

Which state produced most medals for India in Paris Olympics? Haryana. Which state has produced the worst protests? Haryana. It is people from Haryana who were behind the anti-farm law protests and the endless protests against that wrestling federation fellow. If ordinary people are kept out of sports, they are less likely to develop the strength for anti-national thoughts and street protests, and the whole nation can then enjoy permanent peace.

Fine, forget sports facilities. What about access to the green spaces in these complexes?

You need to be rich to access well-kept lawns and greenery as a matter of right. If someone is that desperate for greenery, they can always visit the zoo.

If we restrict sports facilities to the rich, wouldn’t that end up translating economic inequality into fitness inequality and health inequality?

We, as a society, prize inequality. Our government policies promote economic inequality, and clearly the middle classes approve of it or they wouldn’t vote for them. The inevitable consequence of rising inequality is a shrinking middle class, which means that over time, more of the middle classes would slip into the ‘poor’ category. Turning poor means you can no longer afford what you could afford earlier. Till now, the middle classes enjoyed DDA sports facilities. Hereafter, they must be rich to afford them. This will motivate more Indians to become rich, which, in turn, will do wonders for our economy.

The author of this satire is Social Affairs Editor, ‘The Hindu’.

sampath.g@thehindu.co.in

