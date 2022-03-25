Somehow, only when it comes to video calls, everyone and his plumber is a bibliophile

If as many people read books as there are people who have bookshelves as their background for Zoom calls, the average writer’s living standards would be far better, and her bank balance, much healthier. Somehow, only when it comes to video calls, everyone and his plumber is a bibliophile.

Don’t get me wrong — I don’t mean to imply plumbers don’t read books. But we live with stereotypes and the stereotype of a plumber is such that you don’t expect him to be reading Karl Marx’s ‘Eighteenth Broiler of Louis Bonaparte’ when he’s not fixing taps. But life is always busting stereotypes.

Recently I was on a video call with my plumber. I wanted his approval for a toilet seat cover I had to buy. When I called him from the shop, I found him sitting at a desk. Behind his head was a wall of books with an eclectic range of authors — from Leo Tolstoy and Arthur Schopenhauer to someone a writer friend of mine refers to as ‘Shaitan Bhagwan’. In contrast, behind my distinguished-looking head was an eclectic range of toilet seat covers.

I couldn’t help but enquire politely: “You seem to have a great collection of books. Have you read them all or is it a virtual background?”

The plumber smiled, and his reply, in my rough translation from Hindi, was a counter-question: “ Sirji, you seem to have a great collection of toilet seat covers. Is it a virtual background or have you done your work in all of them?”

Displaced by Katta

My point is simple: we are a society that has traditionally judged people on the basis of their caste, class, religion, clothing, etiquette, accent, price (inclusive of road tax) of their means of transportation, their salary, their boss’s salary, and of course, whether their children are comfortably settled in a First World country or sitting at home after an aborted mission of affordable education in Ukraine. So, why not stick to our traditions instead of suddenly changing the rules and forcing everyone to organise a shelf of books because they don’t want to be judged on their Zoom background?

Thanks to the fraud known as ‘online classes’, I’ve had to surrender my book-lined study to Kattabomman. Naturally, his books have displaced mine. But I still go back there for Zoom calls because that’s where the Internet is reliable. Many of these calls are with old friends. While most of them have drifted, over time, to different parts of the same doomed planet, they have two things in common: they are all co-founders, and they all sit before a bookcase when facing the camera — especially the ones who haven’t read a book since Class 12.

Humble reader

During one such virtual ‘party’, my own bookshelf became a target. Because this friend and his latest wife — I’ll call them DJ and AJ respectively — launched their attack indirectly, I didn’t see it coming.

“So Sampath,” DJ began, “As Asia’s finest book critic, suggest a good book.”

“Please,” I said, being my modest self. “I won’t deny I’m Asia’s finest book critic. But at heart I’m just a humble reader.”

“So what are you humbly reading these days?”

I wanted to quickly check the London Review of Books but its website was too slow.

“From what I can make out,” AJ said, screwing up her eyes, “Sampath is busy reading, let me see... Jataka Tales: The Crocodile and the Monkey, Tiggy the Tiger, Sleeping Beauty, and Searching for Stinkodon.”

They wouldn’t let me explain that those were Katta’s books. Or allow me to expound on the hypocrisy of people who claim to ‘read’ only audiobooks but shamelessly use physical books as wall décor. I even know of an ‘influencer’ who changes the titles on her bookshelf from webinar to webinar depending on the profile of the other participants.

Meanwhile, my Zooming ecosystem took another blow last week. Katta, having finally discovered the joys of double-sided tape, went berserk, sticking strips of them all over the study wall. I noticed them just before an important Zoom call and decided, in my infinite wisdom, to do a quick clean-up.

As I peeled off a strip of tape, to my horror, a big chunk of plaster came off the wall, leaving an ugly gash the shape and size of Mongolia. There was barely any time before the meeting was to start, so I rushed to the living room, where my father likes to settle down in the easy chair with a book. There were several titles there. I scooped them up, carried them to the study, and arranged them on a bench by the wall so that they completely covered the plaster-less patch.

When the Zoom call began, predictably, the first comment was on my makeshift book collection.

“So, Mr. Sampath, never knew of your deep interest in spiritual matters.”

Spiritual matters? I turned around to check and there it was — the most prominent title in the pile was Selected Discourses of Shri Ramana Maharshi.

G. Sampath, author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.