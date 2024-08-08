Satire | How to guarantee gold medals

It is heartrending that for a nation so devoted to gold, Olympic golds are so hard to come by. Every patriotic Indian ought to do everything he can to bring home the gold — medals, not biscuits. So let me apologise for letting my country down this time. But I did try.

I started my preparations in early January, which is when I heard for the first time that the Paris Olympics are happening in July. I looked through the full list of events to figure out which ones I should enter. If it was up to me, I would have liked to participate in all the 329 events and bring home — assuming a conservative strike rate of 50% — 164 gold medals.

But unfortunately, being a man, I had to skip all the women-only events, like women’s table tennis, which I would have won. Also, being just one man (though with multiple ID proofs), I could not enter team events, which have strict rules on how many can play as one team. So that ruled out hockey, football, basketball, etc.

As a born Gandhian, I am allergic to any kind of violence or fighting implements. That means I couldn’t do boxing, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, shooting or fencing (not to be confused with the art of putting a fence around your bungalow). Given my long limbs, I could have easily won a medal in swimming. But for that I have to first learn swimming, which I intend to do at the ITO floods next July.

The only viable event was a new one introduced this year — breakdancing, or breaking, as it’s officially called. I’ve been breakdancing since childhood — not many know that I briefly trained Prabhu Deva before he went big — and would have surely medalled for India. Unfortunately, the relentless increases in tax burden that our FM has been foisting upon us finally broke my back this July and forced me to withdraw — you can’t breakdance with a broken back.

This column is a satirical take on life and society.

Nonetheless, I am grateful to the government for encouraging ordinary Indians to dream of Olympic glory. I have a suggestion though. If India wants to guarantee itself some gold medals, it should think beyond old-school approaches such as wasting thousands of crores on sports infrastructure and talent development. Instead, it should spend the money on lobbying with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to add new events where Team India would be a compelling favourite. Here are three such events I could think of:

Airplane exiting

Each team would comprise 10 ‘passengers’. Ten teams will enter a plane. Each of the 100 passengers will be assigned a seat and cabin baggage of 7 kg. All will sit down and wear their seat belts. When the pilot fires the starting pistol, everyone will race towards the exit, using their cabin baggage as weapon/shield to push, shove and bludgeon their way past competing teams. Athletes successfully exiting the plane will be awarded points in reverse order — with the first to exit getting 100 points, and the last one to emerge scoring 1 point. Individual points will be added up and the team with maximum points will be the winner. This is India’s national sport, so gold is assured.

Breaking queue

I leave it to the IOC to decide how they want to design the event — whether as a series of ticket counter queues, or as a series of toll booth queues (in which participants will have to bring their own vehicles) that would have to be broken. There can also be a separate event where competitors will be judged on their ingenuity in breaking a queue despite each member of the queue holding a token.

Garbage dispersal

Not to be confused with garbage disposal, a skill alien to Indians. In garbage dispersal, each team of six athletes will be assigned a city block and handed one sack of garbage, along with a cow and a dog. Teams will get 45 minutes to make the entire city block look like a garbage dump, with not one lane, corner or sidewalk untouched by litter. Judges will evaluate each team on how judiciously they have dirtied the streets, with bonus points for artistic distribution of cow dung and dog poop across the block. I don’t need to say it — gold, silver and bronze for India only.

If the Sports Ministry convinces the IOC to include these three sports, I can give it in writing that a minimum of three gold medals are guaranteed for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The author of this satire is Social Affairs Editor, ‘The Hindu’.

