Satire | My decision to come out as a cow was not an easy one

July 28, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

There comes a time in every man’s middle age when he questions his most fundamental fundamentals, such as his/ her/ their identity. I know I am not alone when I say I’ve always felt like an outsider. Whether as part of a lynch mob or as a member of a non-violent herd of data cows staring hypnotically into plastic boxes as they get milked, I’ve never felt like I belonged.

Then a friend told me biology is not destiny. That your identity is not something you are born with but something you choose. It struck me then: I was not a human at all; I’m a soul that happened to be AHAB — Assigned Human At Birth. I also understood finally why Melville named the protagonist of his greatest novel Ahab, and why Ahab wanted to kill Moby Dick. It’s because the whale reminded him of who he really was, deep inside — not a petty little human but a magnificent large-hearted whale!

The more I analysed my thoughts and emotions, the more I surprised myself. For instance, even when surrounded by humans, I felt detached, isolated. Why? When I went out, I felt like everyone was staring at me — as if had two horns or something. Why? I also realised that nothing that humans did will ever make any sense to me. All this running about trying to get a job, make money, find love, buy a house, pay taxes, buy airports, become billionaires, enter politics, tell lies, avoid press conferences, promote hate, talk peace, shed crocodile tears but refuse to identify as a crocodile — none of it gave me any joy. It made me ask myself: do I identify with any of this? The answer was as clear as the Yamuna water at ITO: no. Then why should I identify as a human?

‘Horses hate being traded after every election’

What do I like? I like going here and there. I also like grass. Is it possible that I am, maybe, a horse? Horses are hardworking, peace-loving, and have a nice mane of hair — just like me, almost. What if I was a horse trapped in a human body? The more grass I had, the more convinced I became that I was a horse, which impelled me to have even more grass.

But as I was living through my horse phase, I realised I was in denial about one important thing: horses did not like me. I felt they were judging me for walking on two legs and voting for the BJP. Who would have thought horses cared about politics? But they do, and they also hate being traded after every election.

This column is a satirical take on life and society.

At the soul-level, I want just three things in life: free food, free security (floating bodyguards who will come to my aid on the streets like your car’s Road Side Assistance), and freedom from having to think. Is it any wonder I’m still struggling to figure out my pronouns — when all this while it’s been staring at me, right on the footpath outside my home, in the middle of traffic, in public parks, consuming garbage more organic than what you consume on WhatsApp? Indeed, the writing was on the brick wall in brown script made of bio-fuel: I was/ am a cow (she/ it/ them).

Will the ‘gau rakshaks’ protect me?

I know this will be difficult for all of you to process. I don’t know whether the gau rakshaks will take responsibility for my safety and security. There is a lot of ignorance about AHABs who identify as cows. I find it appalling that humans still refer to us as ‘trans-cows’, a term that actually refers to transgenic cows, which are not AHAB-cows. But it does give me joy to share that all cows have embraced me as one of their own. It is this generosity that makes the Indian cow worthy of being worshipped. I trust that all of you will worship me also in the same spirit.

My decision to come out was not an easy one. I was encouraged by the fact that we are the only cow-worshipping nation in the universe. I hope all Indians will treat cows of all shapes and CAABIs (Coercively Assigned At Birth Identities) equally. By writing about my difficult journey toward self-actualisation, I hope to set an example for the millions of cattle imprisoned in human bodies and struggling with their innate herd mentality. If you are reading this, rest assured you are not alone. You too shall one day come out and move into the cowshed. Jai Cowrashtra.

The author of this satire is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

