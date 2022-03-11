It fills me with sadness to see people criticising the government for supposedly letting down Indian students

First of all I would like to congratulate and garland the government of India for its successful evacuation of the Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine for no fault of the government of India. Around 18,000 students were trapped in the war zone. But thanks to the ultra-efficiency of our ministers, we managed to evacuate not only these 18,000 but also another 3,000 students who never went to Ukraine and had been in India all along — no mean achievement.

It therefore fills me with sadness to see people criticising the government for allegedly letting down Indian students. I have no doubt that these critiques stem from a profound misunderstanding of what an evacuation is — it’s not as simple as what you do in the privacy of your home. So for the sake of general public awareness, I’m sharing some basic points and principles concerning mass evacuation. It is my humblest hope that after reading this people will be better able to appreciate the sterling performance of the Indian government.

For starters, the first principle of evacuation is the same as the first principle of Darwin’s Theory of Natural Selection: Survival of the Fittest. Many students were complaining about having to walk 1,000 km from Kiev to the Poland border. But during the Stone Age, when there were no trains or buses, people had no problem walking 1,000 km from Kiev to the Poland border and even beyond — all the way to the Indian border and right up to Central Vista in New Delhi. Imagine what would have happened if Neanderthal man had simply sat down in the snow and waited for evacuation when facing a horde of madly aggressive mammoths — he would have become extinct, and you wouldn’t be sitting here today drinking coffee and reading fake news.

Constantly complaining

By the way, if you’ve been reading the papers, you would have heard of the yogi who had been helping the former NSE chief while roaming in the freezing cold of the Himalayas without wearing any clothes. He could do so because he was physically fit from doing 56 Surya Namaskars on top of Mt. Everest every morning at minus 60 degree Celsius. If these students had been doing Surya Namaskar and Kapalbhati every day, they would have had no trouble waiting a month or two in the snow until the war ended and normal flights resumed.

But instead of enjoying the beautiful Ukrainian snowscapes, they were constantly complaining. It is common sense that no government likes citizens who keep complaining — after a point, they will be left with no choice but to take out their UAPA. So full credit to our government for being patient and not doing any such thing. Instead, it dispatched its top ministerial talent to various embassies for urgent face-saving PR without which the students would still be stuck.

Secondly, the Indian Embassy is not your servant. The officials in Indian embassies abroad (for some bizarre reason there are no Indian embassies in India) are there for a reason: loyalty. A posting in a European location like Ukraine, Poland and Romania doesn’t fall from the sky — people toil hard to earn it. Once they’ve earned it, they deserve to enjoy their reward peacefully. The last thing they want to hear is a bunch of people asking them to do low-level work like arranging transportation, organising food, etc.

Principle of Atma Nirbharta

I just have one question for all those who are blaming the officials in our embassies in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia: is it their fault that they were posted in a country bordering Ukraine? Is it their fault that Russia attacked Ukraine? Is it their fault that thousands of Indians ended up in a war zone? I know that’s three questions but two more came to me while writing the first one. The people in Indian embassies are there on holiday — to enjoy a break from the hard grind that is life in India. Decency demands that we respect their vacation time and not call them in the middle of the night asking for bus, plane and whatnot.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that our government’s foremost duty is not to its citizens but to the principle of Atma Nirbharta. Were there any students from America or Britain stuck in Ukraine? Nope. That’s not because their governments evacuated them before India. It’s because American and British students study medicine in American and British universities respectively. As our wise PM pointed out, why did these Indian students go to a foreign land instead of staying Atma Nirbhar and studying medicine in the excellent institutions available in India? Their going abroad for higher studies would have been justifiable had they been children of cabinet ministers or business tycoons but they were not. Since they wilfully neglected their duty to be Atma Nirbhar, the least the government could do was to make them Atma Nirbhar in returning from Ukraine — and that’s precisely what the government sought to do.

G. Sampath, author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor , The Hindu.

sampath.g@thehindu.co.in