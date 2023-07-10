July 10, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

It’s that time of the year when the NCR or National Capital Region (also known as Delhi) turns into Venice Capital Region (VCR). I’ve been flooded (no pun intended) with mails from adventure tourists around the country and across the world seeking recommendations for a quick sightseeing tour. Like the kurinji flower, NCR blooms into VCR only once every 12 months (a month feels like a year in the NCR). So you can’t blame travel enthusiasts for wanting to explore it.

But I am astonished that top travel sites such as Sad-and-Lonely Planet have nothing to offer on VCR, despite it being an iconic destination. VCR, the only Venice in the Global South, is recognised by UNESCO as an Ultra-Super Heritage site for being the only city in the world that can exist in two states (for those who failed in science at school, that would be solid and liquid).

I am not a professional travel writer and don’t have much experience in this genre of content. But on popular demand, here are some tips on what to see and do in VCR:

Grand Canal at Min-rial-to Bridge

Make this your first stop. Unlike its Italian cousin, VCR has not one but several grand canals. But the most famous one, which often fills up even during the off-season, is the waterbody under Min-rial-to Bridge. Check out any newspaper of any year for coverage of the first monsoon showers in the VCR and you’ll find photos of half-submerged cars, bikes, and autorickshaws gambolling in the beautiful dirt-grey waters. Get on the roof of a DTC bus for the best vantage point from which to admire the VCR in all its glory.

St. Moo’s Square

India is the land of the cow (both the bovine and human variety) and there is no better place than St. Moo’s Square to witness the majestic sight of the Bos indicus taking a bath in public. Once a popular spot for humans who wanted to protest, this area was renamed St. Moo’s Square in honour of all the Indians who voluntarily acquired an Aadhaar card and later supported demonetisation.

Dog’s Palace

Once you’ve soaked up the rich smells of St. Moo’s Square, you should head to the stunning Dog’s Palace. It is taller, grander and more imposing than Venice’s Doge’s Palace. Its New Indian architecture and wedding cake sensibility is known to move many to tears, while the weak of heart could be traumatised. If you are an architect, parental supervision is advised.

Bridge of Sighs

There are many of these littered all over VCR, as India is the only country in the world that upholds every citizen’s fundamental right to sigh, which is protected under Article 0.01, the last surviving article of the Constitution. The most picturesque Bridge of Sighs is located in a part of VCR known as Gurugram.

Ride on the Garbarge

From Dog’s Palace, the easiest way to get to Gurugram — unless you can afford an Uber-Copter — is by taking a garbarge. Garbarges are floating mini-mountains of garbage that serve as hop-on-hop-off barges — the VCR’s own version of the gondola. This unique Indian innovation that combines waste management with low-carbon urban transportation is part of a government initiative under the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme. It won the UNESCO-Mataji Award for Transformative Sustainability this year. Far superior to the gondola in every respect, the garbarge is all the rage on Insta Reels these days and it might be prudent to book your rides well in advance.

Free Speech Museum

Located next to the Piazza Jantaro-Mantaro, this is a must-see place for all history buffs interested in the ancient form of governance known as democracy. India’s glorious democratic past is showcased in this extraordinary museum where you will find rare archival material dating back to an era when free speech and public dissent was both permitted and valued in the country.

Swimming tours

Bear in mind that these require a higher level of fitness and immunity compared to the famous walking tours of Western capitals. Since the waters are shallow, these tours are a good option if you don’t know swimming and want to learn it in one day. But keep an open mind about swimming through effluents from open drains and sewage pipes. Surviving a two-hour swimming tour in VCR is no less a challenge than crossing the English channel and that’s why it’s on the bucket list of everyone who loves extreme tourism. Bon woeyage!

The author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

