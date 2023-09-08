Satire | Answer like Miss India

September 08, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Not everyone can become a Miss Universe or a Miss World. For starters, you need to have sound knowledge of public administration, international geopolitics, human psychology, social anthropology, and development economics. Secondly, you should be open to, and skilled at, answering tricky questions that won’t be disclosed to you in advance — something you can avoid only by becoming the prime minister of India.

ALSO READ Satire | Don’t just stand there, hate something

Maybe because I’m a pre-2014 journalist who loves a good Q&A, or because I’m a sanskaari Indian, the only round of beauty pageants I like to watch is the Q&A where the finalists answer questions from a panel of judges. I’ve always been struck by the deep wisdom of the responses the contestants come up with, that too at the spur of the moment.

It is, of course, an open secret that even though these events are described as ‘beauty pageants’ they are actually competitions that evaluate super-smart, empowered women on who is the most super-smart and most empowered of them all. And some of the answers are so profound, and in our polarised era, so startlingly non-polarising, that I feel all of us can learn a lot from Miss Indias, Miss Worlds and Miss Universes.

My own stress levels have come down drastically ever since I started responding to every question posed to me like a Miss World finalist. In the larger public interest, I’m pleased to share below samples of my most de-polarising ‘beauty contestant’ responses to tough questions that each one of us faces every day. Feel free to use them after modifying for your own personal context.

1. Closet-bhakt-officially-liberal journalist at press club:

2. Wife:

3. RWA uncle asking me to donate money for a special function to celebrate India’s historic achievement of landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon:

G. Sampath, the author of this satire is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.