Column | The Indian super family

March 14, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

It doesn’t matter if brothers feud over business empires as long as the family sings and dandiyas together

In the United States it’s hard to run for high political office without a photogenic family in tow. The only unmarried American president ever was James Buchanan (1857-1861). In India it’s never really been an issue. Congress party president Rahul Gandhi is unmarried. Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was a bachelor with an unusual living arrangement involving a longtime partner and her family. It didn’t faze the electorate. Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power touting his lack of immediate family as an electoral asset. It was a guarantee, he said, that he would never go down the dynastic route and favour his children. Now that political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav has made a jibe about Modi’s lack of family, the Prime Minister has cleverly turned it on its head just as he had once done with the “chaiwala” sneer. His supporters are rallying around him putting up signs calling themselves “Modi ka parivar”. “140 crore people in the country are my family,” said the Prime Minister. At one time, I thought that Americans were obsessed about their presidential families because their own families were falling apart around them. Fewer people were getting married, divorce rates were climbing, and conservatives were complaining that the only people who seemed to really want to get married were same-sex couples. Saving the family had become a political preoccupation. ADVERTISEMENT America might have a first family but India firmly believes in family first. ALSO READ Review of Ruby Lal’s Vagabond Princess — The Great Adventures of Gulbadan: The Mughals’ memory keeper

Simply rich values

The great Ambani pre-wedding bash was as much about glitzy excess as it was about projecting a wholesome Indian family for the world at large. It doesn’t matter if brothers feud over business empires as long as the family sings and dandiyas together while celebrity stars play second fiddle. They were the extras in this grand family affair. And family values look better when wrapped in Tarun Tahiliani.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, we have a very different super wealthy family. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty have much to be proud of, including her recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha, but lately people seem to worship them as the living murtis of the simple family. Every other day, I get a gushing WhatsApp forward showing the Murthys doing simple aam aadmi family things together. People rhapsodise about them going to the market or getting an ice cream as if they are witnessing minor miracles. Simply rich is one thing, but so rich and yet so simple is quite another.

As onlookers with our noses pressed to the glass, we are really drawing the same lesson from both these spectacles. We are reassured that the great Indian family is alive and well even though we know, in the real world, husbands are beating wives, sons are throwing fathers out of their homes, and siblings are at daggers drawn. But on Instagram Reels, their pre-wedding dance steps are coordinated. They work 70 hours a week and recount charming ‘jab we met’ stories. They are always perfectly turned out unlike my family in its nighties and sweatpants. If the big fat Indian wedding wasn’t a headache enough, now we have the ‘Indian super family’ as our aspirational nightmare.