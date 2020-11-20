Rockets in my living room

Shouldn’t the crack of my crackers end when everyone’s night begins?

The days before Diwali, it rained. And evenings that would have otherwise been ripped apart by the sound of firecrackers became muffled versions of themselves, mellow and modest Diwali eves. Then, D-Day dawned, sharp, all signs of rain gone, and the crackers began almost at once, impossibly loud, banging and dragging the sun into the sky.

Without getting into air and noise pollution arguments or the tradition brigade or animal welfare lobbies, I wonder about just one thing. What about the simple, old-fashioned idea of consideration for others? Humans are after all social beings, living in crowded neighbourhoods, surrounded by hundreds of other humans on all sides. It seems to make sense that we need some basic rules that ensure minimal distress to everyone else we share space with.

And such rules have indeed been designed. The government stipulates, for instance, that crackers can only be burst between 6 am and 7 am; and again between 7 pm and 8 pm. This sounds fairly reasonable — those who enjoy them can go to town with Oosi Pattas and Rockets, Atom Bombs and Double Bombs within these time limits.

But the idea of “disturbing” others is typically received with derision — as the cravings of an elitist mind that wants to listen to Bach while sipping Scotch without the “real” world intruding. Or, worse, as attacks on religious freedoms, arguments trotted out in the debate against loudspeakers too. Actually, the people most disturbed by incessant blasts from dawn to midnight are the aged and the sick, the helpless and the infirm. Someone’s 80-year-old mother with heart disease, someone struggling to put an infant to sleep, someone’s frightened dog running away, someone abed with fever or migraine — just ordinary beings whose lives need not be disrupted because there are others whose enjoyment must always come first.

It’s not as if celebrations are being entirely stifled – the noisy crackers can be kept within prescribed hours, with the rest of the day devoted to Chakras and Flowerpots and so on. Such solutions are not impossible — but to arrive at them, one needs old-fashioned ingredients like courtesy, kindness and consideration, ingredients this country is finding harder and harder to procure.

Describing Americans in the mid-19th century, historian Simon Schama wrote, “The hallmark of Jacksonian America seemed to be a beastly indifference to manners, the symptom of a society where considerateness to others was a poor second to the immediate satisfaction of personal wants.” The lack of manners, as Schama says, is a symptom. A symptom of a society growing obsessed with instant gratification and self-indulgence.

The phenomenon we’re being asked to behold, of a muscular republic birthing, sloughing off its persecuted skin and emerging in a loud coat of confidence, is being accompanied by considerable collateral damage. Along with imagined slights, we are also shedding kindness and empathy, tolerance, coexistence, and much else besides. I don’t know what else explains a 70-plus gentleman on my timeline rejoicing the incarceration of an 83-year-old Stan Swamy.

From the highest court granting bail to a TV anchor but neglecting an ailing activist, to cops standing by as people stone ghettos or burst firecrackers past midnight, to celebrations of a lynching or the hero-worship of an assassin, the weakening of some very ordinary norms of decency and dignity are disturbing pointers to an increasing social approval for ‘bad’ behaviour. When American news anchor Van Jones broke down on TV after Biden’s victory, he spoke of finally being able to tell his children that character and truth matter. “Being a good person matters,” he said, “The character of the country matters.”

The country’s character. That’s something worth preserving one imagines. A traumatised former colony need not necessarily morph into an ugly schoolyard bully. Compassion and tolerance are not signs of weakness nor is naked aggression a sign of strength. A $5 trillion economy, a rocket to the moon, celebrating festivals are fine things to desire, but not if one tramples on everything principled or even simply considerate to get there. It might be as simple as not disturbing your neighbours or as important as ensuring that an 83-year-old, who is unlikely to flee or tamper with evidence, gets quick bail. But it all falls within the continuum of social coexistence. It would be a pity if we choose to become, to paraphrase Schama, “technologically advanced but ethically primitive”.

Where the writer tries to make sense of society with seven hundred words and a bit of snark.