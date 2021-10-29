Rock, paper, stories: The arts project, ‘Lost Rocks’, creates a creative consciousness around the apparently dead world of rocks

The global arts project, Lost Rocks, captures the hum of life coursing through seemingly inert stones, boulders and minerals

If you thought rocks are inert objects, think again. They have epic stories to tell if only you care to listen.

Tasmania-based artists, writers and publishers Justy Phillips and Margaret Woodward bring us the stories told by rocks. Their recently concluded global arts project, Lost Rocks, is meant to create a fresh, creative consciousness around the apparently dead world of rocks, minerals and metals. Launched in 2016, it has brought together 40 artist-authors of different nationalities to establish a unique “library of rocks” in the course of five years.

Curators Justy Phillips (left) and Margaret Woodward (right) | Photo Credit: Lara van Raay

Woodward and Phillips run a publishing platform called A Published Event, which marries book-production with experiential learning. They say, “Exploring chance encounter, constructed situations and the shared authorship of lived experience, we work with language, ideas and publishing. At its heart, A Published Event is a raw social practice that explores the possibilities of ‘slow-publishing’. We place a high value on collaboration, developing long-term relationships with a wide range of artists and writers.” It is both a performance and an exploration that urges its participants to think with geology, instead of only thinking about it. Seemingly inert stones, boulders and mineral masses hum with life in the library’s 40-plus narratives, each running into 96 pages.

Vibrant whole

While nature writing is in vogue these days, it tends to tilt in favour of living organisms. Lost Rocks makes us realise that rocks and metals are also alive, continuously shaping our planet in intricate and elaborate ways. Even as they sustain various life forms, they also form themselves over millions of years. The stories of their origins and transformations have the quality of myths and dreams, waiting to be told.

These stories are documented in the library of rocks through poems, essays, anecdotes, stories, dramas, experimental fiction, word-image synchronisations, and more. With titles like Marble (by Ally Bisshop), Basalt (by Ross Gibson), Shale (by Julie Gough), An ammonite from the Himalayas | Photo Credit: Flickr

Stalactite (by Tricky Walsh), Red Sandstone (by Sofie Burgoyne) or Mudstone (by Chris Henschke), each of the 43 books offers a compelling interpretation of the earth’s geological ingredients (the full list can be accessed from www.lostrocks.net). They combine an attentive regard for the rocks’ particular constitution and environment with the wonder they evoke, recalling writer Robert Macfarlane’s claim that in nature, precision and mystery are not opposites but parts of a vibrant whole.

Moulded by the earth

Readers need not be specialists in the earth sciences (or, for that matter, any sciences) to understand these stone-inspired narratives. The works are, first and foremost, literary pieces exploring the many concerns of nature writing — imbued with a strong sense of local geographies, they examine the impact of human interventions in nature while maintaining a respectful stance towards the concept of deep time stretching back to the beginnings of the universe. Since a number of writers are artists as well, they make generous use of sketches and designs, achieving a captivating fusion of science and aesthetics.

As someone who was associated with Lost Rocks during its final two years, I am particularly impressed by the way the project has worked towards erasing the boundaries between nature and culture by recognising the equivalences between humans and landscapes. Acts of making are commonly understood to be human attributes — Lost Rocks shows that they are also fundamental to earth’s work. Every rock, metal and mineral is essentially a crafted unit, moulded by the skilful rhythms of the earth.

Energy capsules

Many books in the library underline these parallels between planetary production and human invention. For instance, in Katie Stackhouse’s Granite, the sculptor-poet meditates on “working with my hands again/ with a fragment of granite, my chosen stone/ pressing the crystal edges” to find “a granite language/ part of a mountain into the form.” In another poem, she “imagines the weight/ of that rocky Pnyx Hill/ where western democracy/ was founded.”

But Stackhouse’s book is not the only work on granite. Part of the thrill of Lost Rocks is that multiple writers ponder a single element, bringing in a diversity of perspectives. Thus, in Fossil, Polly Stanton records her observations of a large volcanic terrain in Victoria, Australia. She interprets volcanic remains as “traces”, strikingly describing them as “literal impressions of movement that embody the spectral nature of deep time.”

In my own contribution, Fossil (the only one from Asia), I focus on the Indian Himalayas dotted with ancient fossils, which are worshipped as representations of Vishnu, Shiva and Shakti. These stones are not only material objects but also an emotion and an affect, containing the energies of prayer, awe and celebration.

Woodward and Phillips describe Lost Rocks thus: “Propelled by a desire to connect with the more-than-human elements of everyday life, we seek a kind of solidarity built on affective attunement. Through our libraries of stone and wood we move speculatively but with conviction, implicated in every act of making-public, always with each other.” The project makes us see rocks not just as the foundations of our planet but also as the basis of human connection.

The writer’s first book, Fossil, is published by A Published Event.