U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy at an event in London, February 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meta blamed the WhatsApp outage last week on a “technical error”. But the system could well have collapsed under the weight of millions of Indians sharing Rishi Sunak news and memes alongside Diwali greetings.

Party-poopers have pointed out that the arrival of the “UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister” will not mean the Kohinoor is coming back or a Jallianwalla Bagh apology is in the offing. The rise of Sunak in the land of that old racist Winston Churchill is historic but those calling this an “Obama moment” for British Hindus forget Barack Obama was actually elected by the voters.

Sunak’s grandparents hailed from what is now Pakistan and his parents’ roots lie in East Africa. But while one might quibble about whether he is technically a ‘son of India’ or not, Indians can certainly claim him as a ‘son-in-law of India’ thanks to his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In fact, son-in-law might be the better deal. While sons are lauded, the son-in-law is treated as next to god. Bengal has Jamai Shashthi or ‘son-in-law day’, when the damaad is fed on a silver plate while the mother-in-law personally fans him.

The first-ever Bengali talkie was 1931’s Jamai Shashthi proving that jamais are serious business. No wonder one of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s crowd-pleasing measures was a half-day holiday for married men on Jamai Shashti.

Gender advantage

But it is not just Bengal. When actor Dhanush announced his separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a Tamil news outlet said the “upset and restless” father-in-law Rajinikanth organised a meeting to urge them to reconcile. A good daughter-in-law is a given. But a good son-in-law is a gift from god himself and needs constant propitiation.

Actor Rajinikanth (right) with his son-in-law actor Dhanush at the National Film Awards function in New Delhi, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

That’s why this is an exciting moment for sons-in-law of India everywhere. Until Sunak, Nick Jonas aka Mr. Priyanka Chopra was India’s Son-in-Law No.1. This Diwali, he was seen being the perfect damaad escorting his mother-in-law out by the hand after a cozy Diwali dinner with him and Priyanka at a Beverly Hills hotel. Sunak will need to keep up with the Jonases. Actor Preity Zinta shared a video of herself this Janmashtami going to the temple in the U.S. with her husband Gene Goodenough. Sunak will also need to be good enough. But Sunak is lucky. His mother-in-law Sudha Murthy is a prolific author of children’s books. He could film himself reading from them to troubled kids in Leicester.

Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini with his wife Sonali Dasgupta, a Bengali screenwriter, at the Venice Film festival, 1959. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He also has a gender advantage. A foreign daughter-in-law can be forever foreign no matter if she wears a sari and learns Hindi. A foreign son-in-law will be instantly beloved if he just praises mother-in-law’s sambar. But there was a time when the foreign son-in-law was not much better than the “foreign hand”. Kolkata in the 1950s was rocked by scandal when good Bengali housewife Sonali Dasgupta left her family and eloped with filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. He surely never got the silver-plate treatment.

Changing with the times

Shyamala Gopalan, mother of American vice president Kamala Harris, didn’t introduce her Jamaican boyfriend to her parents in India before marrying him in 1963. Tennis ace Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and has walked a diplomatic minefield ever since. In her book East or West, Vinati Sukhdev talks about an NRI family that hid their lawyer daughter’s wedding for five years because they didn’t approve of the “white British delivery boy” she had chosen.

Times are changing. Marrying an IT professional working in the United States has become like hitting the jackpot in the son-in-law lottery. A marriage broker told Wired magazine that the definition of heaven is American salary, Indian wife, Chinese food and British accommodation. (Hell is American wife, British food, Chinese accommodation and Indian salary). By that definition there are many other sons-in-law of India who have also done us proud. We may think of them as sons of India but by marrying Indian women despite living in the West, they are sons-in-law of India too. Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Ajit Jain of Berkshire Hathaway are all card-carrying members of the elite club of the Great Indian Damaad just like Sunak.

Of course, it helps enormously that Sunak and his wife are apparently twice as rich as King Charles III and his wife. And they didn’t need several hundred years of colonisation to attain their wealth. It just goes to show that the sun might have long set over the British Empire but the son-in-law is shining bright.

The writer is the author of ‘Don’t Let Him Know’, and likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.