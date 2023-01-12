Ready to tame bulls this Jallikattu season? Here’s a guide to everything you need to know in Madurai

January 12, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Every year around the Pongal season, all roads in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district seemingly lead to large, decorated arenas where bulls and their tamers go head-to-head and try to best each other in Jallikattu. Despite the sport’s organisers fighting several bans in Indian courts, the event held in three prominent villages - Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur - continues to draw large crowds passionate about the sport.

Jallikattu in 2023 will be held between January 15 and January 17 in Madurai district. The sport now includes expensive prizes including cars, a display of the State’s indigenous cattle breeds, the occasional blood and gore, and a variety of sumptuous local foods. Locals in each of these villages are warm and are usually ready to invite you to their houses, explain the history of the sport, pepper it with personal anecdotes and leave you only if you have had a meal. Here is a guide on how to get there and what to do if you find yourself encountering a charging bull.

Where to stay

Jallikattu will be held at Avaniyapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur on January 17. While Alanganallur, located about 15 kilomtetres from the city, is more famous and tends to draw larger crowds than the other two, Palamedu, which is 20 kilometres from Madurai, has the biggest visitor gallery. Avaniyapuram, where the action kick starts each year, is the closest to the city.

If you are a tourist, it is likely that you will find yourself staying at the district headquarters, Madurai, and commuting to these three villages via road.

Madurai now boasts a number of star hotels including Courtyard by Marriott, Heritage Madurai, The Gateway Hotel Pasumalai and Fortune Pandian. There are a number of budget options in and around Madurai’s famous landmark- the Meenakshi temple- as well.

How to get there

Each of the events usually begin as early as 8 am. It is common to see hoards of people in bullock carts, cars, buses and vans making their way to the stands to get a good seat as early as 5 am.

You can choose to travel by buses from Periyar bus stand in Madurai, rent cars or hire individual cab services to commute to these locations. Cars will be stopped at least 50 metres before the arenas so be prepared for short brisk walks to head to the viewing galleries.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department also offers its services to tourists travelling from across the world by arranging special buses. You can reach out to the department through the directory available on madurai.nic.in - Madurai district administration’s website.

What to do

As you enter each of these locations, it is likely that you will be distracted by the cacophony of street vendors selling snacks, food and colourful knick-knacks including toys, chains, earrings and loud horns. Keep your eyes on the prize though and try to head to the venue to ensure you see the first bull jump across the vadivasal (the gateway to the playing field) as the atmosphere is electric.

Most participants of Jallikattu are young locals who have been training themselves and their bulls to win in the competition. However, since the pro-Jallikattu protests in 2017, several participants from different parts of the country have registered to take part in the contest. If you are adventurous and want to do something absolutely wild, you can choose to enter the contest by registering on madurai.nic.in. You might just realise that life is precious when a massive bull with its thick hump and towering horns is happy to toss you like you are paper. (As you can imagine, being tossed is very injurious to your health, and something we do not recommend readers do.)

Besides watching the sport, you can walk around the village and into bright green farms usually teeming with fresh paddy and the remnants of sugarcane from the Pongal festival.

Food is a big draw at all the three events. Ensure you get a bite of the several mutton and chicken based specialities including biryani, parotta and mutton chukka, and dosa with paya at various local stalls. Some local restaurants will also offer vegetarian meals. You could also fill yourself up with finger food like cotton candy, javvu mittai, sundal, vada, bajji and bonda. If you are at a tea shop try the muttaikose- a maida cake that often looks like a cricket ball and tastes sweet.

Usually, bulls leave the arenas in a huff and find themselves running towards a collection point where their tamers spot them and take them home. Be careful in these areas. If you find yourself at the end of a charging bull, do not think of bull puns like bull’s eye. Run instead for your life or make friends with their trainers so that they save you.