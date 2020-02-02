Quiz: What has February 2 ever given us?

1. On February 2, 1653, the settlement of New Amsterdam received its municipal rights and became a city. The city was based around Fort Amsterdam, which was meant to defend the fur trade operation of the Dutch West India Company. In 1664, the English took over the city and renamed it after the Duke of York. Since then the city has grown exponentially to become the most populous city in its country and a global hub for cultural and financial matters. Which city is this?