Quiz: What has February 2 ever given us?
Quiz: What has February 2 ever given us?
Quiz: What has February 2 ever given us?
1. On February 2, 1653, the settlement of New Amsterdam received its municipal rights and became a city. The city was based around Fort Amsterdam, which was meant to defend the fur trade operation of the Dutch West India Company. In 1664, the English took over the city and renamed it after the Duke of York. Since then the city has grown exponentially to become the most populous city in its country and a global hub for cultural and financial matters. Which city is this?
1. On February 2, 1709, Alexander Selkirk, a Royal Navy officer, was rescued after being left behind on a desert island in the South Pacific. He survived by eating eral goats and wild turnips, and built his house out of pepper trees, and was rescued after four years. His life was immortalised by an English writer and became one of the biggest selling novels of all time. Who was the writer and what was the novel?
1. Born on February 2, 1915, this journalist was well known for his wit, sarcasm and sharp writing. He was an MP and was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which he returned in protest of Operation Blue Star. He was also known for his ‘sardarji jokes’, which usually involved two friends called Santa and Banta. Who was this author who passed away in 2014 at the age of 99?
1. Born on February 2, 1905 in Russia, this philosopher found fame as a novelist in the United States. She developed a philosophical system called Objectivism centred around “the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity, and reason as his only absolute”. This was emphasised in her two best-known novels — The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged. Who was this author?
1. On February 2, 1935, Leonarde Keeler debuted his invention, the polygraph. The machine records several physiological indicators that can be used as an interrogation technique. This led to two criminals being convicted of assault. By what other name do we know Keeler's invention?
1. Born on February 2, 1949, American actor Brent Spiner is best known for playing the role of a self-aware android who served as an operations officer on a starship. His endeavour to understand human emotional experiences became hallmark moments of the TV show in which he appears. What character does he play and in which galaxy-traversing TV show does he appear?
1. Born on February 2, 1977 in Colombia, this singer-songwriter released her first album at the age of 13. 11 years later, she released her first English album, which became a global success, selling more than 13 million copies. She went on to perform the official song of the 2010 FIFA Football World Cup, during which she met her future husband, Gerard Piqué (born exactly ten years later on Feb 2, 1987). Who is this best-selling artist?
1. On February 2, 1990, F. W. de Klerk took over as president of a country that had been in turmoil for decades. During his speech, he announced that he was bringing an end to a system of institutionalised racial segregation and that he would release a particular prisoner in a few days. That prisoner would become president of the country four years later. What was the system de Klerk ended and who was the prisoner?
1. On February 2, 2004, this athlete became World No.1 in his sport and proceeded to hold that spot for a record 237 weeks. He also has the record for the longest span between No.1 spots, having regained the top spot 14 years later in June 2018. Who is this record-breaking sportsperson?
1. This tradition celebrated on February 2 in North America comes from a superstition that if a certain animal were to leave its burrow, see its shadow and return inside, then winter would persist. If the animal does not see its shadow, spring will arrive. There is a hit film about a TV weatherman reporting on one such event who gets caught in a time loop. What is the name of this event?
Quiz: What has February 2 ever given us?
