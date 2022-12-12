  1. EPaper
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning
December 12, 2022 01:00 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

1 / 10 | On December 11, 2009, Rovio Entertainment released a mobile phone game that eventually hit two billion downloads. When the game was being developed, it was lacking a villain character. Then the swine flu epidemic hit and inspired the developers to cast green pigs, which look like they have flu, as the bad guys. What addictive game is this?

Answer : Angry Birds
