Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

1 / 10 | On December 11, 2009, Rovio Entertainment released a mobile phone game that eventually hit two billion downloads. When the game was being developed, it was lacking a villain character. Then the swine flu epidemic hit and inspired the developers to cast green pigs, which look like they have flu, as the bad guys. What addictive game is this? Answer : Angry Birds

2 / 10 | This Imangi studios game follows an intrepid explorer who is chased by a group of demon monkeys. The entire game took only four months to develop by a husband, wife and a friend. It's strategy of being free to play, but with in-game purchases, made it a lot of money. What games is this, which now has five versions? Answer : Temple Run

3 / 10 | This game was released initially for Java web browser and when they made a mobile version, it was downloaded more than 150 million times. A tile-matching puzzle, the game involves lining up three or more multi-coloured stones to clear them, which cause chain reactions. What is the name of this colourful game? Answer : Bejeweled

4 / 10 | This game was released in 2010 for iPod touch initially. The gameplay requires the player to vigorously move their fingers about on the touch screen, which led to the game being released on Xbox 360 to be played using Kinect. The global hit game is one of the very few where, though the player wields a knife, there is no bloodshed on screen. What game is this? Answer : Fruit Ninja

5 / 10 | This is a series of physics-based puzzle games where the objective is to feed candy to a little green creature called 'Om Nom' while collecting stars. To finish the game one needs to master the laws of physics and mechanics. What is the name of the game, which refers to the main action the player has to do to get the candy to Om Nom? Answer : Cut The Rope

6 / 10 | This game is a clone of 'Puzzle Bobble' that was released as an arcade game in 1994. When released on Facebook and Android, this game became immensely popular. The goal of the game is to clear the playing field by forming groups of three or more marbles of the same colour using a marble gun. What is this addictive game known as? Answer : Bubble Shooter

7 / 10 | This is a wood-block puzzle game where you have to fill rows and columns in a 9x9 board with wooden blocks. The name of the game is a punny portmanteau of what the playing pieces are and the Japanese math puzzle it's layout resembles. What is the name of this game? Answer : Woodoku

8 / 10 | This free-to-play game was released in 2012 originally only for Facebook. Soon its popularity led to it becoming a mobile game. In this tile-matching game, the players clear a board of coloured sweets. This was the most successful freemium game, where it is free to play but you can buy special actions. What game is this? Answer : Candy Crush

9 / 10 | 'X Simulator' is a a third-person perspective action video game in which you control a certain animal. You can run, jump, bash into things and lick any object to drag it around. Started as a joke prototype, the game was eventually released for Windows. The only objective of the game is to do as much damage as possible. What is the name of the game that brings out the child in you? Answer : Goat Simulator