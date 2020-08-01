Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Ficus benghalensis is the national tree of India. Some of its specimens have the largest canopy coverage in the world, including one in Andhra Pradesh that covers more than four acres. It is easily identifiable by its aerial roots that grow down from the branches and then become trunks themselves. It is considered to be a sacred tree across the country and is said to have been instrumental in helping the 24th Buddha and the first Jain Tirthankara attain enlightenment. How better do we know this tree that is native to India?