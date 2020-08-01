Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
We are symbols, and inhabit symbols: Ralph Waldo Emerson
1. Born on August 2, 1876, Pingali Venkayya was a geologist and agriculturist who set up an educational institution near his home town. He was a freedom fighter who deserved a place in Indian history for creating something that flies high, but was forgotten for many years. He was eventually honoured in 2009 with a stamp that displayed his creation. What iconic symbol of the nation did Venkayya design?
1. Dinanath Bhargava was an art student at Shantiniketan, known for his wash paintings. Nandalal Bose, his principal at that time, was working on the Constitution of India and gave him a task to complete. To ensure he got his art as realistic as possible, Bhargava studied the behaviour of certain animals at the Calcutta Zoo. Eventually, what he designed and incorporated into the Constitution was given a special status. What did Bhargava design?
1. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was an educational reformer who founded Banaras Hindu University. In 1918, during his second term (of four) as president of the Indian National Congress, he popularised a certain line from an ancient Sanskrit Vedic text called the Mundaka Upanishad. When India became a Republic, this line was given national status. What line is this, which translates to ‘Veritas Vincit’ in Latin?
1. Anandamath is a Bengali work of fiction set in the background of the Bengal famine and Sannyasi Rebellion in 1770. Published in 1882 and translated as The Abbey of Bliss, it became synonymous with the struggle for Indian independence. The novel features a song that is translated to ‘I bow to thee, Mother’ that inspired freedom fighters. The first two stanzas of this song gained national importance in 1937 and then became a national symbol. What song was this?
1. On April 1, 1973, the Indian government launched Project Tiger at the Jim Corbett National Park to save a fast dwindling population of tigers. At that event, the Royal Bengal Tiger was picked as the national animal of India. Prior to this, another animal held that position. One of the reasons given was that the previous animal was found only in one state, but the tiger was found in 16 states across India. Which animal is this?
1. Ficus benghalensis is the national tree of India. Some of its specimens have the largest canopy coverage in the world, including one in Andhra Pradesh that covers more than four acres. It is easily identifiable by its aerial roots that grow down from the branches and then become trunks themselves. It is considered to be a sacred tree across the country and is said to have been instrumental in helping the 24th Buddha and the first Jain Tirthankara attain enlightenment. How better do we know this tree that is native to India?
1. Platanista gangetica was chosen as the national aquatic animal of India in 2009. This species was first discovered in 1801 and was found to be unique as it can only live in fresh water and is essentially blind, hunting using ultrasonic sounds. Unfortunately their habitat is one of the most densely populated and highly polluted areas of the world. With only around 4,000 individuals remaining, they are endangered. What animals are these that were officially declared ‘nonhuman persons’ in 2013?
1. This word is supposed to have come from the Sanskrit word for ‘wrought silver’, which in turn is thought to have come from another word that meant ‘shape’ or ‘image’. The first instance of this term being used in its current sense was during the rule of Sher Shah Suri. It was then standardised by the Mughal Empire. What term is this that is also officially used in Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles, the Maldives and Mauritius?
1. The great ‘Birdman’ Salim Ali was given the task of choosing India’s national bird. He heavily favoured a lovely creature that is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world. Unfortunately, it lost out to the peacock because its name could too easily be mispronounced as a term of slander. With only about 150 individuals remaining now, which critically endangered species is this that almost became our national bird?
1. The Imperial Library was formed in 1891 by combining a number of secretariat libraries in Calcutta. After Independence, its name was changed and shifted to the Belvedere Estate, which used to be the residence of the Governor-General of India. Currently, it has more than two million books and is designated to collect, disseminate, and preserve all printed material produced in India. By what name is the library known now?