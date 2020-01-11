Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Forty is the old age of youth; fifty the youth of old age: Victor Hugo
Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. In 1984. the Government of India decided to celebrate every January 12 as National Youth Day. It was the birthday of an iconic gentleman. The Government believed that he personified the energy of the youth and their restless quest for truth. Who is this person who was a prominent philosopher in the 19th century?
1. This girl was 13 years old when she started documenting her life in a diary which she had received as a birthday present. During World War II, Germany occupied the Netherlands and her family had to hide in some concealed rooms behind a book case. She documented their life and when it was published after her untimely death it became a powerful representation of persecution. Who was she whose words have motivated many great leaders?
1. Claudette Colvin was 15 when she refused to do something in her home state of Alabama and it became news. Nine months later a certain Rosa Parks did the same thing and it became a bigger movement. Claudette eventually was one of the four people involved in the Supreme Court case which led to the outlawing of segregation on a certain form of transport. What did the young Claudette do?
1. Alex Scott was less than a year old when she was diagnosed with cancer. After getting a stem cell transplant she vowed to start a small enterprise and sell her favourite drink to raise money for other children with cancer. She eventually raised over $1 million before she passed away at the age of 8. Her family continues to do the same and have raised more than $150 million for cancer research. What did Alex sell outside her house which people bought to quench their thirst?
1. This girl was a teenage peasant who believed that God had chosen her to lead her countrymen in to war. She had no military training but went to war brandishing her banner in place of a weapon. She led her army to a momentous victory over the English and their allies. She was tried for witchcraft and burned at the stake at the age of 19. Who was she?
1. Cassandra Lin was in the 5th grade when she learned that cooking oil could be turned into biofuel. She then went around convincing local restaurants to donate their used cooking oil to be recycled. She named the project TGIF and her work expanded beyond her community and earned her many awards. What does TGIF stand for?
1. Boyan Slat, an engineering prodigy, was 16 years old when he went fishing and saw something that horrified him. In less than two years he had invented something which used advanced technologies to help get rid of one of the most horrible outcomes of human development. Called ‘The Interceptor’, what problem does this machine hope to reduce by 80% in the coming year?
1. This person was only 12 when he learnt that the French army used a certain communication system. By the age of 15 he came up with his own tactile system of reading and writing which helped him get over a certain impediment caused by a childhood accident. Till a few years after his death it was not much in use. Today it is universal and remains essentially unchanged from how he developed it. Who was this young man who saw that people like him could use the written word?
1. When Nicholas Lowinger was just a small kid he met a homeless brother and sister who took turns going to school because they had only one pair of shoes which they took turns wearing. Nicholas gave the boy a pair of sneakers and then started an organisation which went on to donate footwear to thousands of homeless children who didn’t have access to them. The organisation is called ‘Gotta have ____’ which refers to what they do and a pun on why they do it. What is the name of the organisation?
1. This 16-year-old began her mission to save the world with a simple act of sitting outside her country’s parliament building. She went on to organise ‘Fridays for Future’, which became a global school climate strike movement in which more than a million students regularly take part to protest for stronger action against climate change. Who is this youth icon who is helping change the world for the better?
