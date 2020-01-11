Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This person was only 12 when he learnt that the French army used a certain communication system. By the age of 15 he came up with his own tactile system of reading and writing which helped him get over a certain impediment caused by a childhood accident. Till a few years after his death it was not much in use. Today it is universal and remains essentially unchanged from how he developed it. Who was this young man who saw that people like him could use the written word?