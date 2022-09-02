Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 4 ever given us?

9. Born on September 4, 1981, this pop star’s career onstage started when at the age of seven she received a standing ovation for her rendition of Lennon’s ‘Imagine’. At the age of nine, she formed a group called ‘Girls Tyme’ and just three years later made it to the finals of a U.S. Talent Show. Four of them formed a band called ‘Destiny’s Child’, which went on to achieve pop stardom. She started her solo career in 2003 and soon became the most-nominated woman for a Grammy award (79). Who is this star whose fans are called The Beyhive?