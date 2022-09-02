Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 4 ever given us?
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
1. On September 4, 1781, 11 men, 11 women, 22 children and the Alta California governor Felipe de Neve founded El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de __ _____ (The Town of Our Lady the Queen of the Angels). A hundred years later it became part of Mexico, and in 1848 it became part of the United States. The discovery of oil led to a rapid growth and it is now the city with the third-largest GDP in the world. Which city is this that is now known only by the last two words?
