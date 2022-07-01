Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 3 ever given us?

5. Born on July 3, 1971, this Australian journalist and activist became one of the most wanted men in the U.S. for publishing leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He was granted asylum by Ecuador where he spent seven years living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. In 2019, he was extradited by the British Police and imprisoned where he currently serves his sentence. Who is the person who said, ‘You have to start with the truth. The truth is the only way that we can get anywhere. Because any decision-making that is based upon lies or ignorance can’t lead to a good conclusion’?