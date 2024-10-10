Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Powerful voices!

1 Born on October 13, 1948, this gentleman was known for his iconic, powerful voice and the ability to enthral an audience for hours on end. He went on to popularise his artform worldwide and be nominated for two Grammy awards. Who was this legendary singer, known as the ‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ (the King of Kings of Qawwali)?

ADVERTISEMENT

2 This New Jersey-born singer is affectionately nicknamed ‘The Boss’ and, for over six decades, has been taking his brand of ‘heartland rock’ around the world. His anthemic songs about the working class make them popular everywhere, from TV shows to presidential elections. Who is this singer talking about the problems of being born in the USA?

3 Sripathi Panditaradhyula ________ is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers in the Indian film industry. Having sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages and having won multiple awards, there are few who can match his prodigious output. Who was this singer with an iconic voice who recorded 21 Kannada songs in one day (on February 8, 1981)?

ADVERTISEMENT

4 Since releasing his debut album at the age of 31 in 1946, this singing icon known for his smooth and silky voice went on to become one of the world’s best-selling artists, winning 11 Grammy awards. A successful actor, he also won an Oscar award in 1953. Who was this singer known for doing things his way?

5 This nationally acclaimed singer is known as the ‘Modern Rafi’, a tribute to the late singer Mohammed Rafi. His skills at mimicking the great Indian singers showcased his versatility, eventually giving him the opportunity to sing in 54 voices for the track ‘Tees Maar Khan’. Who is this singer, who has collaborated with Britney Spears, DJ Avicii, and Jermaine Jackson?

6 There is a popular but wrong myth that this popular singer was born in India. He was actually born in what is modern-day Tanzania, but spent his childhood near Bombay, where he learnt to play the piano and formed a band. It was then he decided to change his name. By what name do we know this rocker whose voice echoed across stadiums worldwide?

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Akhtari Bai Faizabadi was an Indian singer whose prowess in Hindustani classical music earned her multiple awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. Known as the ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’ (Queen of Ghazals), by what name do we better know this legendary singer?

8 This Canadian lady was born into a large musical family where she enjoyed entertaining everyone at events. In 1988, at age 20, she won Eurovision representing Switzerland and soon had a string of pop songs topping the charts around the world. Her 4-octave voice range is known for both softness and power, including the F5 she hits in the song ‘All by Myself’. Who is this iconic singer whose most famous song was recorded in a single take?

9 This singer, who is an officer of the British Empire, was born in Lucknow, but his family moved to England post-independence. He is often credited with singing the British rock and roll song with his hit ‘Move It’. Going on to give long-lasting hits like ‘The Young Ones’ and ‘Bachelor Boy,’ he and his band — The Shadows — became global stars. Who is this singer whose song ‘Congratulations’ is sung even today at weddings?

10 This singer, with more than 75 million albums sold, is the highest-certified female artist in the US. Her control of her extreme vocal range is only overshadowed by her ability to sing in the whistle register (the highest a human voice can achieve). Who is this singer who, according to a popular internet trope, is activated yearly for Christmas?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 2. Bruce Springsteen 3. (S.P.) Balasubrahmanyam 4. Frank Sinatra 5. Sonu Nigam 6. Freddy Mercury 7. Begum Akhtar 8. Celine Dion 9. Cliff Richard 10. Mariah Carey

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.