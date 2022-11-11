Society

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on Mathematics

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Mathematics reveals its secrets only to those who approach it with pure love, for its own beauty: Archimedes

1. The Battle of Thermopylae was fought for three days between the Persian Empire and the Spartans in 480 BC. The Persians had a massive army, 10 times the size of the Spartans. Though outnumbered, the Spartans defended their homes by being better prepared and using the terrain wisely. This celebrated example of heroic persistence against seemingly impossible odds was made into a movie, the title of which refers to the number of Spartan Hoplit soldiers who heroically led the battle. What is the title, which is also the celebratory number of this quiz?

Answer :

300 (This is the 300th consecutive Easy Like Sunday Morning quiz!)

