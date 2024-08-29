A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Humans and animals!

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | Born on this date in 1875, Edgar Rice Burroughs was an American author whose adventure stories were featured in newspapers for many years. His most popular creation was Viscount Greystoke, whose family gets marooned in Africa and, as a child, gets raised by a family of apes. How do we know this character, who is known for his iconic palindromic call and friendship with wild animals? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tarzan SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | In Roman mythology, Romulus and Remus were twin brothers who were abandoned by the river Tiber to die on the orders of King Amulis. They were fed and taken care of by a she-wolf. Eventually they grew to become leaders, and Romulus built a city on Palatine Hill, becoming its first king. This is the origin story of which historic city? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rome SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | Harriet was a tortoise who passed away in 2006 at the age of 175. Her final years were under the care of Steve Irwin at the Australian Zoo. She was supposedly collected from the Galápagos Islands by an intrepid researcher in 1835 at the age of five. Who was the person who picked up Harriet? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Charles Darwin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | Marengo was an Arabian horse who was born in 1793 and became the favourite ride of one of the greatest military strategists. Marengo carried his rider through many historic wars and once galloped 128 km in five hours. He was finally captured at the Battle of Waterloo and now his skeleton is on display at the Royal War Museum. Who was his iconic rider? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Napoleon SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Kit Walker is a highly skilled athlete, fighter, and detective who brings justice and peace to the natives of Bangalla. His ever-present faithful companions are Hero the horse and Devil the mountain wolf, who both save his life multiple times. How better do we know Mr. Walker? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Phantom SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | ‘Kenya’ is one of three Bengal tigers that were pets of a sportsperson. He had them till they grew too big to handle, then gave away two to a local sanctuary. The third, named ‘Kenya’, was with him for 16 years and even starred in a movie along with him. Who is Kenya’s owner who, in the movie, deals with a group of friends who kidnap his tiger? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mike Tyson SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | When the acclaimed poet Lord Byron joined Cambridge University as a student, he was told that there was a strict rule against bringing his pet dog to campus. To counter this, he went to Stourbridge Fair and bought an animal that had been part of a circus act. He argued it wasn’t forbidden by the rules and made it his pet. What animal did he have that he fed bread and honey from the kitchens? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A bear SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Emperor Jahangir had a huge collection of birds, which he had his court artist, Ustad Mansur, immortalise in life-like paintings. There was one that he did of a bird that had been gifted to the emperor by sailors. The painting is historically important, as it is the first colour depiction we have of the bird that we lost in 1662. Which bird is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A dodo SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | In 1967, Air India approached eccentric surrealist Salvador Dali to design an ashtray to be used on their flights. The beautiful dishes in blue and white became highly sought-after in the art world.When asked about payment, Dali asked for an animal. Air India flew ‘Big Baby’ and a mahout from Bangalore to Geneva and then trucked it to his house, where villagers danced around in celebration. What animal did AI gift Dali for the ash trays? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : An elephant SHOW ANSWER