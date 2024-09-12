A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Happy birthdays!

1 / 10 | This Italian merchant, born this date in 1254, is one of the most celebrated explorers in history. He was one of the first to journal his travels through the Eastern world, including about the wealth and size of the Mongol Empire. Who was this explorer, whose name lives on as a children’s game? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marco Polo SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Regarded as the first major American novelist, James Fenimore Cooper was born on this date in 1789. Other than his historical novels of the frontier period, his masterpiece was about the battles between the French allies and the Iroquois, who were Native American settlers. Which book is this whose title represents the sole survivor of a noble race? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was the Dewan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918 and was born on this day in 1861. He started his career as an assistant engineer in public works and went on to design an irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau. He was also responsible for designing the gates of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam. How is his birthday celebrated in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Engineer’s day SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | One of the most successful authors of all time, this lady was born on September 15, 1890. Her 66 detective novels and 14 short stories have been translated into the most languages and a stage play she wrote had the longest run. Who was this author whose books are found in almost every library? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Agatha Christie SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Renowned as the ‘scream queen’ for her work in multiple horror films, the Canadian American actress Fay Wray was born on this day in 1907. Her biggest hit was as the love interest of an unusual title character. Which movie was this that has an iconic scene of her and the title character on top of the Empire State Building? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘King Kong’ SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born this date in 1909, this gentleman, known as ‘Perarignar’ (the scholar), was the last chief minister of Madras state and subsequently the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He was also the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Who was this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C. N. Annadurai SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | English Olympic fencer Bob Anderson, who became famous in his later life for choreographing sword-fight sequences, was born on this day in 1922. Known for his work on ‘Guns of Navarone’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, his most famous work interestingly is not involving swords but a fictional weapon. What weapons, usually either blue or red in colour, did he choreograph? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lightsabers in ‘Star Wars’ SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Carlo Rambaldi, an Italian special effects artist who won three Oscars, was born on this date in 1925. His most famous creation was the title character of a 1982 Steven Spielberg movie. He based the character’s face on Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemmingway and it was controlled by a team of puppeteers. Which character did Rambaldi create? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | September 15, 1946, is the birthdate of acclaimed American director Oliver Stone and award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones. They have worked together in many movies, like ‘Heaven & Earth’ and ‘Natural Born Killers’. In 1991, Stone made an epic political thriller film about arguably the most infamous assassination in history, in which Jones plays the only person who was brought to trial in the case. What is the title of the film, which is the three-letter acronym by which the victim was better known? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘JFK’ SHOW ANSWER