Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Happy birthdays!
Published - September 12, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Happy birthdays!
Carlo Rambaldi’s work was heavily influenced by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and Italian artist Renato Guttuso.
1 / 10 | This Italian merchant, born this date in 1254, is one of the most celebrated explorers in history. He was one of the first to journal his travels through the Eastern world, including about the wealth and size of the Mongol Empire. Who was this explorer, whose name lives on as a children’s game?
Answer : Marco Polo
Published - September 12, 2024 09:02 am IST

