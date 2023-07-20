July 20, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated July 21, 2023 02:43 pm IST

Q: On this day in 1829, American craftsman William Austin Burt obtained a patent for a rectangular wooden box that depressed a rotating lever, causing ink to be released onto a sheet of paper. He had invented it to simply speed up his writing process as a surveyor. A few years later, Mark Twain became the first author to use one of these to submit their work. What had Burt invented?

A: The typewriter

Q: Born this day in 1856, this Indian lawyer and journalist was the first leader of the Indian Independence movement. The British colonial authorities called him, “the father of the Indian unrest”. Known for his quote: “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!”, he was known as ‘Lokmanya’. Who was this iconic gentleman?

A: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Q: On this day in 1888, Scottish inventor John Boyd _____ applied to patent his invention, the pneumatic tyre. He had invented it to prevent the headaches of his 10-year-old son Johnnie while riding his tricycle on rough pavements. His name forever became linked with tyres when a company was started in his name later. What was his name?

A: John Dunlop

Q: Born this day in 1892, Haile Selassie was emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974. He traces back his lineage to King Solomon and Queen of Sheba. He is responsible for the modernisation of the country. He is also a key figure in the religion ‘Rastafari’, where he is referred to as the returned messiah of the Bible. What type of music that is now globally popular grew out of this religion?

A: Reggae music

Q: On this day in 1903, this company sold its first car. It was started with $28,000 (about $912,000 now) from 12 investors and was led not by the founder but by a banker. Within just a few years, the company led the world in the expansion and refinement of the assembly line concept. Named after its founder, which iconic company was this?

A: Ford Motor Company

Q: On this day in 1927, the first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company went on air in Bombay. Unfortunately, it faced liquidation in less than three years. In 1930, it was restarted as the Indian Broadcasting Service, and eventually in 1936 it changed its name to what we are all familiar with now. With a network of 262 radio stations broadcasting in 23 languages and 146 dialects catering to almost 92% of the entire population of the country, what organisation is this?

A: All India Radio

Q: Born this day in 1953, this English cricketer is often referred to as ‘Zappie’. This powerful batsman was known for two things: using the heaviest bat at that time and sporting a trademark moustache. He played for England for 22 years and was the first to make 20 Test appearances at Lord’s. Who is this enigmatic cricketer?

A: Graham Gooch

Q: Born this day in 1989, this English actor broke over 80 props while filming because he used them as drumsticks. He publishes his poetry under the name Jacob Gershon. He made his screen debut at the age of 10 in BBC One’s TV adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield. He learnt to play the bass guitar from Gary Oldman. Who is this actor who played a popular fictional character?

A: Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter

Q: On this day in 1999, the Space Shuttle Columbia was launched, with Eileen Collins becoming the first female space shuttle commander. The shuttle also carried and deployed an X-ray observatory. This is a flagship-class space telescope sensitive to X-ray sources 100 times fainter than any previous X-ray telescope. It is named after a Nobel Prize winner of Indian origin, and it fittingly means ‘moon’ in Sanskrit. What is the name of this telescope?

A: Chandra

Q: On this day in 2010, Simon Cowell, the judge on The X Factor (British series 7) founded this boy band that went on to finish at third place. They eventually became one of the biggest boy bands in the world, selling 70 million records, winning 200 awards and, in 2013, became the second highest earning celebrity entity under 30. Which band is this that had Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn?

A: One Direction

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley