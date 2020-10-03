Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | All about trains
‘The trains always arrive at your station. The question is which one to take’
1. On October 4, 1883, the first train with this now famous name departed from Paris to Constantinople (now Istanbul). Although the original service was simply a normal international railway service, because it was a showcase of luxury and comfort at a time when travelling was still rough and dangerous, the name became synonymous with intrigue and luxury travel. Its name pops up in many films and books and there is even a popular crime story set on this train. What is the name of this train, which unfortunately ceased operations in 2009?
1. The TEE was an international first-class railway service that was founded in 1957 and ceased in 1995. It has a network of 45 trains, connecting 130 different cities, from Spain in the west to Austria in the east, and from Denmark in the north to southern Italy. The service inspired a 1977 album by German band Kraftwerk, which popularised the network globally. What is the full form of TEE?
1. The Maitree Express II is a bi-weekly international express rail service that runs between Kolkata and the city of Khulna in Bangladesh. You need a valid visa and passport to purchase a ticket on this train. In 2017, it was flagged off by the Prime Ministers of both countries. What is the other, official name of this train service, which is fittingly the Bengali word for ‘bonding’?
1. This is a private train service in central Europe that provides a hotel-on-wheels service with sleeping cars, complete with restaurant, lounge and staff cars. It starts at Budapest and crosses several other capital cities — Vienna, Bratislava and Belgrade. Its name comes from the fact that its route follows the contours of a natural entity that also runs through these cities. What is the name of this train service?
1. From 1954 to 2016, there was an international overnight express train service between Germany and Switzerland. It was named after a natural phenomenon, as both the latter and the train travelled at great speed at regular intervals and could only be seen at night. What is the name of this train service, which is the German spelling for the English term?
1. This international passenger train runs daily between New York and Union Station in Toronto. It takes about 12 hours to complete the 875-km trip, including two hours for customs and immigration inspection at Niagara Falls. The train is named after the national symbol of Canada, which is even found on the national flag. What is the name of this train service?
1. This international express ran between Switzerland and the Netherlands, through Belgium and France, since 1928. It was named after the common name of the mountain flower Leontopodium alpinum. This flower found all throughout the Alps is also regarded as a symbol of Switzerland. What is the name of this train service, which you might remember from a beautiful song in The Sound of Music?
1. This is a high-speed passenger train operated by Amtrak that provides three daily round trips between Chicago, Illinois and Pontiac, Michigan. The name is carried over from a heritage train service that ran between Chicago and Detroit. The train is named after the common name for the animal Gulo gulo, a small bear-like animal known for its ferocity, strength and ability to eat a lot (gulo is Latin for Glutton). What is the name of this train, which you probably know because of a famous fictional character with retractable adamantium claws?
1. This is an international train linking the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, and the former West German capital city of Bonn. It ran from 1972 to 2002 and was named after the second part of the name of a famous deaf composer who was born in the city of Bonn. What is the name of the train, which might make you think it is a land-based form of transport rather than a train?
1. This is a superfast express train running daily between Madurai and Chennai. On its first run, it covered the distance of 497 km in seven hours and five minutes, after which it was slowed down for safety purposes to a running time of seven hours and 40 minutes. The train is named after a vital river on the banks of which the mighty Pandyan dynasty (after whom another train is named) built their empire. What is the name of this train, which was one of the first certified to run at more than 100 km/h?