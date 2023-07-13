A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: All about the ancient gods

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | On this day in 1969, the first mission to land human beings on the moon was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was the culmination of a NASA programme dedicated to human spaceflight. The programme was named after the Greek god of light, music and the sun, because they felt it was appropriate to the grand scale of the event. By what name is this historic project known? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Apollo SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | This Roman entity was a messenger between the gods and mortals. He is depicted as wearing winged sandals, giving him immense speed, and hence the planet that revolves around the sun the quickest is given his name. When Farrokh Bulsara decided to change his name for a concert he was about to perform at, he chose this god’s name. Fittingly so, as his powerful voice seemed to come from a different plane altogether. Who is this messenger god? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mercury SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | This god was the father of one of the Titans and represented renewal, growth and plenty. When Zeus and his brothers became victorious over the Titans, this god was expelled from the heavens. This is probably why the furthest planet the Romans knew was named after him. They also believed every planet had certain effects, and across many civilisations this planet is believed to influence bad times. Which god is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Saturn SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | This god is famous for his strength, his adventurous spirit, is the champion of the weak and a great protector. Fittingly, the name is used extensively in the defence forces. Multiple ships in the navy and tanks, and even the Lockheed C-130, one of the largest military transport aircraft, is named after him. Who is this god whom most Indians would have first come across as the name of a bicycle? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hercules SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | This ancient Roman god is the god of beginnings, gates, and endings. He presided over the beginning and ending of conflict, and hence war and peace. Usually depicted as having two faces attached at the back, so that they look in opposite directions, his name was fittingly chosen for a month that people always look forward to. Which god is this and what month? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Janus, January SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | This ancient god of war was the centre of several religious festivals held at the beginning and end of the military campaigning season. The term meaning ‘relating to fighting or war’ comes from his name, and so does the planet whose symbol is a circle with a spear pointing out to the upper right — which is also used as a symbol for the male gender. Which god is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mars SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | This god is the unfortunate brother of Jupiter and Neptune, who inherited the underworld as his domain. When a new planet was discovered in 1930, a young girl, Venetia, told her uncle that it should be named after this god, who was able to make himself invisible. Which god is this, who unfortunately, even as a planet has now been ostracised? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pluto SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | The king of the deities and god of lightning, this god overthrew his father and the old gods, known as the Titans. He reigned over the skies, and fittingly the largest planet is named after him. Which god is this whose name has been used by the military to convey might and strength? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jupiter SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | Odin is a widely revered Norse god associated with wisdom, health, knowledge and poetry. Also known as Woden, he is often portrayed with wolves and ravens who bring him information from all over the world. Of his many sons, the two most popular are Thor and Loki. Two consecutive days of the week are named after the god and the son who follows him. What are these two days? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wednesday and Thursday SHOW ANSWER