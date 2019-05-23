Quagmires of the mind

As we wait outside Dr Thara Srinivasan’s office in Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Anna Nagar, a dog keeps us company, wagging his tail and desperate to enter the room. I remark on this as soon as I enter, and Dr Thara lets out a squeal, “Oh, that’s Bhima! He’s here? Let him in!” The dog and his human are soon reunited.

The image is in contrast to the authoritative air that surrounds her. The co-founder, and now vice chairman of SCARF, will be publishing a landmark study this year, called Madras Longitudinal Study, that features 90 case studies of people with schizophrenia — people whom she counselled and whose journeys she tracked for 35 years. “It’s the largest study of its kind in Asia,” she says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How did you know psychiatry was your calling?

In those days — this is the 70s, I’m talking about — women doctors mainly chose gynecology or paediatrics as their specialisation, at the most, dermatology. But I wasn’t interested in any of that. I’ve always liked listening to people’s stories.The books I read were biographies, the films I saw were also people-centred. So before I applied for my post graduation, I did my internship in psychiatry at the Government General Hospital.

Did mental health get its share of attention then?

When I did my PhD in 1986, ‘disability’ only meant physical, or mental retardation. That’s why I did my PhD on disability due to schizophrenia. We started SCARF in 1984 because there wasn’t enough research and rehabilitation going on, even though routine treatments were available.

I would speak to international organisations such as WHO, but it took us seven to eight years to convince them that we could do credible research. In those days, people were cynical about data from developing countries, they thought it’s all fudged and people aren’t well trained! That stereotype had to be broken.

You’ve followed the journeys of people with schizophrenia for 35 years, do you get attached to them in the process?

Yes, they mean a lot to me and about one third of them have died… some have married, some divorced, some have grandchildren. You develop friendships of course. Now when I Skype with them, some of them cry, I also feel emotional. It’s almost like we’ve grown up together. But at no point can you get too close to them. You can be kind and empathetic, but also firm.

And you’re saying this out of personal experience…

Yes! Initially, you tend to get over-involved when they are sharing their troubles. You feel so empathetic and close to each other. But that’s when your training and experience send you the warning signals.

Does working so closely with mental health all the time affect your own?

Not really…There are times patients take their lives and it affects one for some days, but one learns to deal with it. When I was training, I would see trainee psychologists crying in a corner, but everybody eventually learns.

Even if a family member has a mental health issue, you remain the same. You help them find the way, you support them, but they can't be reporting to you every single minute. You can't take over their lives.

Why have you chosen to have SCARF run only from Chennai and not open new branches?

That was a conscious decision, because it involves a lot of public money, and so, accountability. I can't have branches all over, but we have trained many doctors who have gone on to start their own NGOs in other cities.